‘Okay but same’: Woman prefers to spend $20 on Starbucks 7 days a week than pay off her $2,000 credit card debt

A user on TikTok has sparked debate after posting a video claiming she frequently opts to spend money on coffee rather than pay off $2,000 in credit card debt.

In a video with over 203,000 views as of Saturday, TikTok user Alivia (@guacamoiegamerfart9000) shows herself brandishing a Starbucks cup.

“When I should be paying off my $2000 in credit card debt but instead I spend $20 on Starbucks everyday 7 days a week,” she writes in the text overlaying the video.

“My Starbucks addiction has to be taken care of,” she adds in the caption. “I’m sorry mom.”

The idea of saving money by simply “stopping buying food, lattes, or avocado toast” has become something of a meme on the internet.

However, the average low-income person in America spends less of their income on food from restaurants than those with higher incomes. The majority of their expenses come from housing, transportation, utilities, groceries, and healthcare.

That said, if Alivia were to stop her alleged daily $20 Starbucks orders, she would be able to save $7,300 annually, which equates to about $608 per month.

Commenters under her video claim they faced similar debt dilemmas.

“So we all just out here w $2000 in credit card debt,” a user wrote.

“FOR REALLL. . But I’m $20,000 in debt,” another added.

“This used to be me, still me, but also used to be me,” shared a third.

“Starbies is the only thing keeping us on this godforsaken rock at this point,” offered another TikToker.

A few users gave Alivia suggestions on how she could cut down her Starbucks habit.

“Try spending $10! Then other 10 to cc,” a commenter advised. “baby steps.”

“An espresso machine was my best investment,” a second recalled.

Another user wrote, “Which is why I started working at Starbucks.”

We’ve reached out to Alivia via TikTok comment.