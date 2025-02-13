‘V6?’: Expert says you should buy an old Acura for $13,000. Is that a good deal?

Buying a new car isn’t the same as it used to be. According to News Nation, “the number of problems per 100 vehicles has shot up to 60% since 2021.” Additionally, newer models require premium gas instead of regular, and the overall cost of owning a car has increased due to inflation and the supply shortage that shook the automotive industry to its core during COVID-19 and after. Well, one TikToker thinks that buying an old, reliable car, like an Acura, is the best way to go.

Brandon (@brandon.tlx) garnered over 341,000 views when he posted a 6-second video about why buying a six-year-old used Acura was one of the best decisions in his life.

Are Acuras reliable?

In Brandon’s video, he listed a few reasons why his used Acura TLX with 80,778 miles, or 130,000 kilometers, was a solid choice. The reasons included the look and feel of the car, the lack of mechanical problems, and the fact that it drives and sounds good.

Car and Driver reports that the 2019 Acura TLX offers “equal amounts of comfort and capability.” The vehicle comes with driver assistance and infotainment, a solid four-cylinder V-6 engine that offers 206 horsepower, great brakes, and handles very well.

Car buying site Edmunds.com gave the 2019 TLX a 7.5 out of 10, a 4.5 out of 5 in reliability, and states the model gets 27 miles per gallon. The pros of the vehicle include a quiet and trimmed interior made of high-quality materials, the multiple safety features that are standard with the model, and roomy backseats.

However, the Acura TLX isn’t the only model that gets great reviews. For example, Quartz, a news site, also lists the 2021 Acura RDX as one of the most reliable used SUVs in its class for its “torquey engine and engaging driving dynamics.”

Car and Driver also lists the TSX as one of the best used cars to buy under $5,000.

Additionally, Kelley Blue Book lists a range of prices for used Acuras, with some going for a little over $13,000 to over $36,000, which means the resale value on an Acura remains relatively stable.

What do viewers think?

Several viewers agreed with Brandon and shared how much they love their Acuras.

“2019 TLX for 13k! Best purchase ever. Very reliable,” one said.

“Love my 04 TL feels like a 2014,” a second added.

“Bro same my 2011 TL is doing great. 114k miles when I got it, had it over a year, just regular maintenance so far,” a viewer shared.

“Love my 2015 acura tlx I know exactly what u talking about,” another agreed.

“Still driving my 03 CL type S 6 speed,” a viewer remarked.

Others felt he was overblowing how reliable Acuras really were.

“Downside is that it’s just a acura,” one said.

“Recall hasn’t caught up yet,” a second replied.

“Wish mine had 0 mechanical issues,” a third said.

“Just wait tell that injector bank clogs,” a viewer said.



The Daily Dot reached out to Brandon via TikTok comment and Acura via email.

