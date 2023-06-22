‘I’m the only person she treats this way’: Burger King worker says manager verbally assaulted her because she shorted a customer $1

In a TikTok video, a Burger King worker shared that she was consistently getting verbally assaulted by her boss to the point that she broke down in tears at work.

In the clip, Brenda (@brendbretcu) says that her manager insults her constantly and loudly enough for everyone to hear.

But there was one incident in which Brenda forgot to give a customer a dollar in change. As she was fixing her mistake, Brenda’s manager whispered in her ear, in Spanish, “[You] don’t amount to anything,” which Brenda shares through tears.

“That got me, and it made me feel ugly,” Brenda says. “…This time she said it just directly to me when no one heard and I feel like she did that on purpose so obviously I can feel bad.”

I started working at Burger King on May 11, 2023. I have been there for 19 days as of counting June 15, 2023. They change the schedule every week which is why i have little days there. Since the very start Manager Ingrid has been insulting me verbally outloud for any misunderstanding. Today she insulted me directly into my ear. I'm the only person she treats this way. Also I'm the only young woman working at that Burger King location. I try my best to avoid any mistakes because if i make any i never hear the end of her insults and mistreatment. She has me working on almost everything while the other employees just get to relax when there's no costumers. Please help me i don't know what to do. Who can i contact for help? I have tried contacting Human Resources but no one answers the phone and the offices are closed. I feel helpless. Please if anyone knows of anything i can do please let me know. Location: 2051 E Florence Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90001

In the caption, Brenda explained that she’s been working at the Burger King location in Los Angeles since last month, and her manager has verbally insulted her from “the very start.”

“I know I shouldn’t care, but I’m just really sensitive, and anything gets to me,” Brenda says, concluding the video.

According to Brenda, she’s the only person who gets mistreated by the manager, possibly because she’s the only young woman working at that location.

“I try my best to avoid any mistakes because if i make any i never hear the end of her insults and mistreatment,” Brenda wrote in the caption. “She has me working on almost everything while the other employees just get to relax when there’s no [customers].”

The worker proceeded to ask for help, sharing that she’s already tried contacting the company’s human resources department, but no one answers the phone, and the office is closed.

“I feel helpless. Please if anyone knows of anything i can do please let me know,” she said.

In a follow-up video, Brenda shared that she ended up getting fired from Burger King for “no reason.”

“They simply ghosted me,” she added.

Her initial video has garnered about 1,600 views and more than 60 comments as of Thursday afternoon.

Some commenters tagged Burger King’s TikTok account, urging them to fix the issue.

Others assured Brenda she didn’t deserve to be mistreated at work.

“You deserve better that is not okay. She needs to take a good look in the mirror when saying that to someone else. Work is not meant to be miserable,” a commenter wrote.

“You don’t deserve the stress that you need ! There’s other jobs and people out there that absolutely will appreciate what you done,” another said.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brenda via Instagram direct message and to Burger King via email.