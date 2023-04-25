‘This ain’t even chicken at this point, this is somebody’s ashes’: Buffalo Wild Wings customer receives crunchy wings that have ‘not a lick of chicken’

With the cost of food continually going up in the United States, there have been a lot of dissatisfied customers taking their gripes to social media, blasting the value, or lack thereof, of the items they’ve been purchasing from fast-casual chains.

While many consumers have focused their ire on food prices or missing items from their orders, a TikToker who goes by K’ Hood (@rollitupk) on the platform blasted a Buffalo Wild Wings location for delivering her a large box of wings that broke apart as if they were “freeze-dried,” as one commenter put it.

“Now Buffalo Wild Wings, I don’t know if I ordered chicken or chips,” K begins the video, “but these hoes bout to fucking lay me out.”

She then takes a bite of the wing on camera, which makes an audible crunching noise and then falls apart as if it were covered in dry paint chips.

“Not a lick of chicken, in this motherfucking wing,” she continues as she inspects the food further. “What the fuck is this? Why would y’all bring me this old, ancient-ass chicken? Looks like I found it wrapped up in Egypt somewhere, bitch. What in the brittle fuck is this? This ain’t even chicken at this point, bitch.”

She demonstrates how oddly the chicken breaks apart in her hands by tearing apart another wing. It crumbles and breaks just like the other wing at the beginning of the video.

“This is somebody’s ashes. You can’t tell me they didn’t find this in a mummy. Whose spirit am I eating?” she says. “Bitch, this is not right…I’m about to sue. Buffalo…”

K then shows a large box of wings containing crumbly pieces of chicken.

Some commenters continued with the mummy jokes in response to K’s clip.

“Not you eating King Tut,” one wrote.

Another said, “Feeding you fossils.”

Others seemed to be just as shocked with the texture of the food.

“That’s chicken from yesterday,” someone said.

Another TikToker wrote, “Omg they gave you freeze-dried wings.”

A few questioned whether or not K had made a special request for the wings to be extra crispy. “They took fried hard way too far,” one wrote. Another asked, “Did you check the box for extra crispy?”

K confirmed in a comment that she didn’t make that request.

