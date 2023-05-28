‘The pet peeves we have in the restaurant industry’: Bubba’s 33 server calls out customers who order extra side of ranch

From Texas Roadhouse to Red Robin, servers at chain restaurants across the U.S. are venting about what customers do to get under their skin.

Bubba’s 33 is the latest on the list of sharing pet peeves about customers, via a TikTok video uploaded by TikTok user Kelsey (@gelseybkraves) on Saturday to immediate reaction from viewers. In it, she asks her fellow Bubba’s 33 co-workers, “What’s your biggest pet peeve serving?”

First up to bat is when customers order an item not knowing what’s on it. Common pet peeves among the servers are when customers immediately request a drink before the server finishes their introduction and are ignored by customers, customers acting like they know more than the server, customers asking for more ranch than they use, and customers requesting each item individually.

https://www.tiktok.com/@gelseybkraves/video/7237956107107306795?is_from_webapp=1&sender_device=pc&web_id=7062063768491017733

The final pet peeve comes from a server who pointedly says, “When the fresh-[from]-church crowd comes in on Sunday for lunch and then turn around and call me a stupid f*ckin’ faggot.”

The video racked up 419,000 views within 24 hours, where many viewers agreed with the servers.

“Omg the freaking Diet Coke one killssss meeeee,” one commenter remarked. “I used to say ‘I’m good, thanks for asking, what can I get you to drink?’”

“When people ask for extra ranch and don’t use any of it … I felt that one,” another pointed out.

“The one-at-a-time requests,” another started, using the 100 percent emoji, “or when i see what they need and ask and they insist no and two mins later…actually can I have..? NO.”

In addition, other alleged former and current servers shared their customer annoyances.

“My biggest pet peeve is when I ask a group a question and they all look at each other and laugh like I did something wrong,” another confessed. “It happens a lot.”

“Mine is, dirty looks and attitudes from girlfriends or wives like I want their man when they can clearly see the big rock on my finger,” another said. .

One commenter pointed out, “When their food comes out wrong and they complain about it but don’t want it remade??? Like why even say anything then!”” a third remarked.”

Another specifically said, “When you are 8 tables deep and the family of 10 has their kids order for themselves and it takes them 10 minutes to say something.”

