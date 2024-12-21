‘It’s my first time ever’: Man buys snack from Buc-ee’s. Unfortunately for him, he then opens it in the car

A Buc-ee’s enthusiast decides to try a snack from his favorite gas station. Unfortunately for him, opening it in his car backfires spectacularly.

In a video with 1.8 million views, TikTok user Chris Koerner (@texassnax), who launched a company called Texas Snax inspired by his love of Buc-ee’s, samples Buc-ee’s Pickled Garlic in the car. It doesn’t go well.

“Alright, trying,” he says, twisting the lid off of the pickled garlic. As soon as he opens, garlic juice spills on him. “Don’t open it in the car,” he advises while laughing. Then, the owner takes out a plastic fork and scoops a garlic clove.

“People have been raving about this. So, here I go,” he says, eating it. When the content creator chews on the garlic clove, he bounces his eyebrows and frowns. “This is actually really good,” Koerner says with a hint of uncertainty. “I didn’t expect it to be good. I expected it to be gross.”

“It’s like delicious pickles but garlic,” he describes and eats another piece. Although he makes a sour face, he raves about it. “OK, I Iove it,” he declares in a monotone voice. “I might eat the whole thing right now.” Afterward, Koerner sips the pickled garlic juice. “I think I might live longer because of this,” he jokes, placing the lid back on the jar and closing it, his eyes watering.

Viewers crack jokes

“Good is not the face [you gave] me when you ate it,” one viewer wrote.

“Bro’s car is gonna smell like Italian food for months,” another user quipped.

“Best thing for a long road trip,” joked another user.

Furthermore, others praised Buc-ee’s pickled garlic.

“It is good! Taste like pickles and not like garlic,” a fourth user said.

“I’ll eat a whole jar in one day. The habanero one isn’t bad either!” another person said.

What makes Buc-ee’s pickled garlic special?

Buc-ee’s pickled garlic is stored in a container with vinegar, salt, and other spices.

“This preservation process mellows the sharpness of fresh garlic, resulting in a product that has a tangy, slightly sweet flavor with a softer, yet still crunchy texture. Its long shelf-life and distinctive taste make it a must-have in many kitchens around the world,” per Texas Snax’s website.

Does pickled garlic have any health benefits?

Eating two pickled garlic cloves daily has several health benefits, such as strengthening the immune system, lowering blood pressure, lowering bad cholesterol, and releasing antioxidants.

However, consuming too many can create digestive problems, heartburn, and increased bleeding, which is dangerous for those on blood thinners.

The Daily Dot reached out to Koerner via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

