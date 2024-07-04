‘U wouldn’t get it’: Why are men suddenly wearing ‘bro beads’?

If you’ve watched baseball recently, you may have noticed a new trend among players: Beaded necklaces.

According to a June 2023 article in Yahoo! Sports, much of this trend’s recent growth can be attributed to Tampa Bay Rays player Wander Franco. However, the trend appears to have been started by Milton Ramos, a former minor league player who was inspired to start making the jewelry after he had an expensive piece break upon sliding into second base.

This trend has proven fruitful for Ramos, as he’s been able to sell his Pollyanna necklaces to players across the country. Now, an internet user has also claimed that it’s been fruitful for them, as they’ve been able to capitalize on the trend by selling “Bro Beads.”

What are ‘Bro Beads?’

In a video with over 1.5 million views as of Thursday, TikTok user Avery Dew (@averydew) explains how she made $7,000 selling the colorful necklaces.

“A good friend, he got drafted by the Phillies last summer, and he texted me and he said, ‘Are you still making jewelry? If so, me and my buddies really want some of these necklaces. Can you make us some? By the way, if you start a business for these you’ll probably make a wrecking,” Dew recalls.

Dew admits that, upon seeing the necklaces for the first time, she wasn’t the biggest fan.

“My first thought was, ‘That’s the most hideous necklace I’ve ever seen in my life,’” she says. “Second question is, are people actually wearing these? And third question—again, why?”

Regardless of her personal feelings, she made her friend the necklace and, seeing the business opportunity in front of her, started an Instagram and website to sell them. The Instagram business has since proven successful, with her claiming that she had nine orders come in yesterday alone.

In the comments section, users shared their thoughts on Dew’s business and on the jewelry itself.

“A boy at my job was wearing a pink and teal one and i said ‘oh that’s pretty did u steal from ur mom or something?’ and he said ‘NO it’s a baseball thing u wouldn’t get it,’” claimed a user. “My bad lil bro.”

“I was thinking ‘surely these can’t be that bad”’ & then you showed them,” added another. “Get your bag girl!!! I love this for you.”

“I’m also so insanely happy that a small business GIRL is supplying these necklaces,” offered a third.

The Daily Dot reached out to Dew via Instagram direct message.

