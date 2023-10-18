‘It wasn’t a tragedy’: Britney Spears had an abortion with Justin Timberlake. Now fans think she was secretly telling us in 2003

The Daily Mail reported this morning that Britney Spears had an abortion with Justin Timberlake when they were dating in the early 2000s. Online, fans are wondering if this revelation, from her upcoming memoir, is just the beginning of Spears exposing her past—and if she’d been dropping hints all along.

Spears wrote in a book excerpt published by People: “It was a surprise, but for me, it wasn’t a tragedy. I loved Justin so much. I always expected us to have a family together one day. This would just be much earlier than I’d anticipated.” Spears was pregnant in late 2000 when both she and Timberlake were 19 years old, she said.

She adds that Timberlake “said we weren’t ready to have a baby in our lives, that we were way too young. I’m sure people will hate me for this, but I agreed not to have the baby.”

Now fans are revisiting her art to look for clues, landing on a single from 20 years ago.

The TikTok user Nuha, @devotedly.yours, posted a viral video giving viewers insight on how she thinks the release of this information will play out. Nuha has reached over 622,000 views and 52,000 likes on her video by Tuesday afternoon.

“We heard that there were gonna be bombshells in this book and I was skeptical but, that is definitely a bombshell,” she says.

She adds that, “if you followed these two when they were together in the early 2000s then you remember feeling like they were endgame.” She recalls that their split shocked just about everybody.

One Gen-Z viewer responded in the comment section saying, “That’s like a Selena and Bieber baby for millennials lol.”

Nuha continues in her video saying she does not see Timberlake addressing any of this, but “I wonder what other kind of bombshells is she gonna drop in this book?”

Multiple Spears fans made a connection to her hit song “Everytime,” which she released in 2003. “Everytime music video… she told us,” one says. “It’s all right there… lyrics and visuals… she’s def telling the truth,” another adds.

Fans are referring to the end of her music video. “I called it the second that the baby being born popped up at the end,” one explains.

One fan said the lyrics, she believes, are also hinting at the abortion: “Every time I see you in my dreams I see your face, it’s haunting me, I guess I need you baby.”

“She’s talking to that baby,” the user adds.

The Daily Dot reached out to Nuha via TikTok direct message and Spears and Timberlake representatives via email.