‘Y’all trashing her cake when it’s her own cake and she loved it’: Viewers defend bride who made own cake for her wedding

One bride’s decision to bake her own wedding cake has sparked controversy on TikTok.

In a viral video that has amassed 5.1 million views as of this writing, TikToker and hairstylist Adrianna Thomas (@thomasadrianna) showed off one of her client’s creative baking and decorating skills.

“I have the most unique and talented brides!!!,” the TikToker, who does bridal hairstyles, captioned the video. “Lilly stacked her own wedding cake the day of, full face, hair done and white robe! not 1 crumb on her robe!”

TikTok users took to the comments section to share their thoughts. Many criticized the cake and put the bride on blast for working on her special day, instead of hiring someone else to do it.

“Wait…..that’s finished?” said one user about the cake. “Get somebody else to do it.”

“It looks so untidy,” another added.

“Sis I am very frugal but some things you should pay people to do and the sis one of those things,” chimed in a third.

Adrianna stepped in to defend her client. “It’s not your wedding, it was hers,” the stylist wrote. “Do what you want on your wedding day.”

Other users also threw in their support for the bride’s cake and congratulated her effort.

“The video doesn’t capture the texture of the cake,” one user commented. “That’s why it looks “unfinished” to some.”

“Y’all trashing her cake when it’s her own cake and she loved it,” another wrote. “I’d love to see any of y’all do that for your own wedding…”

One person even thought the bride’s cake reminded them of a famous piece of art.

“Everyone hating in it…but to me I see an abstract Monet Starry Night,” the user said, later clarifying that they meant Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

Many brides have gone viral for posting their wedding day hacks online. With the average cost of weddings steadily increasing across the country, it makes sense for people to try new ways to cut down costs.

One bride made waves after she shared a video about using Chili’s to cater her wedding. And many vowed to never hire a DJ after a TikToker revealed that he gets paid $4,000 but simply plays a Spotify wedding song playlist at weddings.

The Daily Dot reached out to Adrianna Thomas via TikTok comment.