‘To pick the freshest bread’: Grocery shopper shares right way to pick bread—and what those color tags really mean

Everyone has a trick to finding the freshest bread when they’re grocery shopping, whether picking the loaf in the back or selecting one dog-piled underneath the others. And when you have your selected bread, a colored tag seals it.

In a viral TikTok video, user Oliver (@olliebubs09) reveals how the color tags on the bread correspond to their freshness and day they were put on the shelf.

“The next time you’re in the store shopping for a loaf of bread, pay attention to the bread tags,” he says, sitting in his car and holding a light blue tag. “Each color indicates the day the bread was baked.”

According to the content creator, each tag has a different color for every day of the week. “For instance, Monday is blue, Tuesday is green, Thursday is red, Friday is white, and Saturday is yellow,” he shares. “So, you’re gonna use the code to pick the freshest bread.”

Do grocery stores really do this?

Before viewers can get excited, Oliver warns, “Not all stores use the same exact color code but most of them use a color code.” However, there is a reason why they do this. “Stores do this so they can know when they are rotating breads or vendors, they’ll know what the freshest bread is by the color of the tab.”

Indeed, the content creator is correct about the colors of the tags and the reason behind it. EatingWell confirms, writing: “These color-coded tags indicate the date the bread was baked and packaged. It helps staff keep track of what was baked when, so they can rotate out older loaves as needed.” In addition, this applies to the twist tags as well.

“So, whenever you’re in the store, bringing any type of bread item, pay attention because you’re gonna see different color tabs. Each of these tabs determines when the bread was baked,” he says.

The Daily Dot reached out to Oliver via TikTok comment and direct message. The video has more than 358,000 views.

Viewers lauded the hack

This intel has gone viral previously on the social media platform. But users were super into it all the same.

“Thank you for that information!” one viewer thanked.

“I did not know that now I’ll check my bread. Thank you,” a second agreed.

“Thanks but I won’t remember,” a third stated.

However, others will continue to check the date on the packaging.

“That is no longer valid! Use the date,” one user remarked.

“I use the date stamped on the bread. On all perishables,” another concurred.

A trick to remembering the colors for each day

According to AllRecipes, the colors are in alphabetical order: Monday is Blue, Tuesday is Green, Thursday is Red, etc. Wednesday and Saturday don’t have a color because those days are when the bakeries are off for production. Big picture: There is likely a rotation at your go-to grocery store; not a bad idea to learn its cadence.

