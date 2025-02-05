‘Yes… happened to my friend’: Woman buys brand-new Chevrolet truck. Then her brakes go out while she’s driving 60 mph

New vehicles have a lot of kinks to work out, and sadly, the issue isn’t confined to a few automakers; instead, recalls, glitches, and defects are widespread. Some are merely annoying, while others can be life-threatening. Recently, one TikToker narrowly escaped four wrecks when the brakes went out on her brand new Chevrolet truck while she was driving on the highway.

In a video that garnered over 331,000 views as of publication, TikToker Muahdp (@muahd) described the terrifying moment that her brakes went out.

Safely standing in a parking lot off the freeway, Muahdp said she picked up her “brand new truck from Chevrolet” after taking it to the dealership to repair her radio. While she was driving “60, 65 mph” on the highway, her brakes suddenly went out and “locked up.”

“I had to drift where I got to a place where I could comfortably slow down and not hit anybody. I just bought this truck three months ago,” she said, “I could’ve gotten in like four accidents.”

After her ordeal, she wonders, “Has this ever happened to anyone else with a brand-new vehicle?”

Is this common?

J.D. Power reports, “Automakers are seeing more persistent problems with their new technologies.” The car review site explains that these technologies are generally untested and are known to complicate simple processes, such as turning on the air. However, the article doesn’t list any potentially deadly recalls.

According to Cars.com, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has issued 79 recalls since 1991 for the Chevrolet Silverado 1500, with two recalls close to what Muahdp described.

The first recall is for pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and passenger vans. According to the car site, “some of these vehicles were produced with an out-of-specification brake hydro-boost housing the relief valve bore.” This issue can cause harder, stiffer steering during braking or parking, and if the valve seal is cracked, it may “under certain driving conditions” make it harder to brake and require “an increase in the applied brake pedal effort” to get the truck to go out. If this happened on the highway, it could very well handle as if her brakes went out.

The second recall is for certain light-duty pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles for the “right-hand brake pipe.” This defect causes the driver to press harder on the pedal, and “stopping distances will be longer.”

According to Muahdp, when she called the dealership, it was unhelpful.

“They’re like, ‘I’m sorry our service department is closed. You can call back on Monday,’” she said.

Did anyone else’s brakes go out?

Multiple viewers claimed they’d had similar issues with their Chevrolet truck’s brakes.

“Yes.. happened to my friend. Brand new Chevy,” one said.

“Same happened to mine they switch the whole module and radio screen. I called lemon law, so now I got a case going on,” a second shared.

“It happened to everyone I know that bought that truck , give it back to them and get a 2025 Nissan frontier pro x,” a third added.

“This happen to me and they literally didn’t care,” another said.



Others added their own two cents.

“At least you didn’t panic. I think people should practice using the emergency brake if this is a issue on new cars,” a user said.

“They don’t make them like they used to…and the prices are ridiculous…..” a second remarked.

The Daily Dot reached out to Muahdp and Chevrolet via email.

