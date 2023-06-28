‘Well that was a quick lunch’: Customer catches health inspector handing out violations as they’re eating at Boston Market

A Boston Market customer was quickly turned off from eating the meal they just bought after witnessing the location get health code violations.

In a viral TikTok video, the customer, Fred (@toxic_fartz), is sitting at a booth inside of his local Boston Market as he records an exchange between a man and woman who appear to be the restaurant manager and an alleged health inspector.

It is unclear who is who, but judging by the fact that the man in the blue polo is standing behind the counter, he may be the restaurant employee. He looks concerned as he speaks with the health inspector and appears to write things down during their interaction.

“Eating at Boston Market when the health inspector shows up and immediately hands out violations,” the text overlay on the video reads next to a barfing emoji.

Fred then pans to his own plate that has at least two pieces of rotisserie chicken, mashed potatoes, cornbread, and a suspiciously watery mac and cheese.

The video has nearly 85,000 views and more than 240 comments.

“Well that was a quick lunch,” Fred said in the caption, implying he didn’t consume his meal after watching the exchange.

Boston Market is a fast-casual restaurant chain known for its hearty Thanksgiving plate adjacent meals. The chain serves rotisserie chicken, ribs, and various sides, including potatoes, green beans, and mac and cheese.

Some commenters advised Fred on how he should have handled the situation.

“Id ask for a refund while the inspector is still standing there,” a person suggested.

Others said the violations might not even be something to worry about.

“Every food service place gets a couple violations when the inspector comes around lmao you have a week to fix it until they come back,” someone pointed out.

“Depending on the violations, most of them are inspector’s pickiness. One time he measured a pipe to the drain and was off, less than half of an inch,” another wrote.

Several people said the watery mac and cheese, a consistency unusual for the restaurant, should have been Fred’s first red flag.

“That Mac n cheese looks sus,” a viewer wrote.

The Daily Dot reached out to Fred via TikTok comment and to Boston Market via email.