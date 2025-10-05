Advertisement
Social media users are showing off their annual “boo baskets” again this year, but what are they?

For some, the price tag is the spookiest part.

Charlotte Colombo
Spooky season is almost upon us, and in turn, so are boo baskets.

Like pumpkins and trick-or-treating, boo baskets have quickly become a Halloween staple over the past few years. This is all thanks to TikTok, with the hashtag #boobasket encompassing over 90,000 videos.

But what exactly are boo baskets? And what do they have to do with Halloween? Keep reading to find out.

What are boo baskets?

First coined in 2018, boo baskets are essentially a Halloween version of a Secret Santa. In their original form, these baskets were filled with candy and other seasonal trinkets with a note that reads: “You’ve been BOO’ed.”

If you’ve been boo’ed, it’s up to you to boo another person in turn. And so, the cycle continues.

@SheNeverCaredd_/X

However, boo baskets have taken on a slightly different meaning on TikTok, shifting from a lighthearted challenge to a holiday essential not unlike Easter baskets.

People are also creating boo baskets for friends, partners, and other family members — and naturally, there’s an element of competition in making these baskets as expensive and aesthetic as possible.

@bryans.edit/TikTok / @amyfyffe_/TikTok

While many people are utilizing their DIY skills to make the baskets, they can also be bought in some stores and online.

What do parents think of boo baskets?

While some parents aren’t necessarily happy about it, many children now expect boo baskets, and over on TikTok, these range from budget-friendly creations to baskets that easily surpass $100.

 “I love the excitement of knowing I gifted a festive set of items for the whole family to enjoy,” parent Chrissy Wade Roach told TODAY.com. “Boo baskets are just one example of ways that communities come together. Plus, I love a good theme!”

@kimberllyvuong/TikTok / @anggg239/TikTok

Meanwhile, fellow parent Rachel Zawada said, “I enjoy boo baskets because my kids have fun with them, but it feels like one more thing in an ever-growing list of October to-dos.”

As with any holiday gift, the baskets can become extremely expensive. As such, TikTokers are already sharing how to make them on a tighter budget.

What’s the verdict?

It should come as no surprise that some users are taking the boo basket trend a little too far, with some users including expensive items like Stanley Cups and even the iPhone 17.

@kimberllyvuong/TikTok / @irmabricia/TikTok

Yet, as Lifehacker writer Lindsey Ellefson puts it, “If you must make a boo basket or simply want to, don’t spend like that. What are you going to do at Christmas to top it? I shudder to imagine. Instead, opt for snacks the other person likes, maybe some cute seasonal decor from the dollar section at Target, and one nicer thing, within reason.”

Meanwhile, many adopters of the boo basket trend are sharing theirs on social media.

