‘Please make sure to rip [it] up’: Flight attendant warns against leaving boarding passes on the plane’s seat pocket

Here’s why you need to take all your stuff with you when you deboard a plane—even the boarding pass you’ll never use again.

Featured Video

It’s a common occurrence that even after the fight attendants come around, one, two, or even three times, some people inevitably leave trash behind. And if something is tucked into the seat pocket, they’re bound to forget about it.

But you need to be more mindful of what gets left, especially when it could fall into the wrong hands.

Flight attendant issues privacy warning

In a trending video with more than 100,000 views, Canadian flight attendant Samantha Asher (@flywithsam_) shares why you need to be more careful about what you consider trash on a plane.

Advertisement

“You know how you guys like to leave your boarding passes in the back of your seat pockets on the aircraft?” Asher says. “I’m gonna need you guys to stop doing that, and here is why.”

Asher (who added that you also shouldn’t post a picture of your boarding pass on social) explained that the code on the bottom of your boarding pass that consists of a series of letters and numbers is called a “PNR” or Passenger Name Record.

That code can be used to pull up your entire fight file, including sensitive personal information.

“This is obviously dangerous because anybody can take your boarding pass and go to the airline website and type in your PNR, and they’ll have access to all of your information. Your name, your home address, literally everything,” Asher says.

Advertisement

Not only should you ensure you have your boarding pass, but rip it to pieces to properly discard it after you reach your destination.

“That way, you don’t have a potential stalker on your hands,” Asher adds.

“For most airlines bookings cannot be retrieved up 48 hours after departure. However, it is still important not to leave your boarding pass anywhere. Especially posting it online like I have seen,” Asher wrote in the caption. “Unfortunately we live in a world where not everyone has great intentions.”

What you need to know about PNRs

A PNR can include, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

Advertisement

Your full name

Flight details

Contact information

Passport information

Payment details

The details available may vary depending on the airline.

In March 2020, Australian Prime Minister Tony Abbott posted an Instagram photo of his boarding pass. A person was able to get his phone number and passport number as a result, CNN Traveler reported.

Luckily, in this case, the person didn’t use the information to wreak havoc. They instead tried to warn the former prime minister’s team about the potential security breach.

Advertisement

Others could use that information to access your digital accounts, from social media to full-on identity fraud.

Opting for a digital boarding pass may seem safer, but apps can be a nightmare when it comes to security concerns. Instead, CNN recommends screenshotting your pass instead of saving it to an app.

What do other travelers think?

“I NEVER leave my boarding pass behind. I bring it all the way home!” a person said.

Advertisement

“My stalker will be disappointed with my life,” another wrote.

“This means that airlines are not protecting our info properly,” a commenter speculated.

The Daily Dot reached out to Asher for comment via email and Instagram direct message.

Advertisement



Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.