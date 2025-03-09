‘Skill issue tbh’: Woman buys new BMW. She didn’t expect putting on her turn signal to be such a struggle

A woman says there might be a reason for the stereotype that BMW drivers don’t use their blinkers when merging.

In a video with over 902,000 views, BMW M340i owner Silly M3 (@mybimmerlife) sits in the driver’s seat of her car.

On-screen text reads, “Never realized by BMW owners didn’t use their blinker until I owned one…”

She zooms in on the turn signal behind the steering wheel, showing some resistance as it clicks between off and the right turn signal.

The caption reads, “Why is it such a struggle.”

Why are BMW turn signals hard to use?

Many commenters complain that BMW turn signals are unintuitive compared to those on other vehicles.

BMW turn signals activate a quick three-blink signal with a light touch, according to BMW owners on Reddit.

If a driver pulls the turn signal up or down, the stalk returns to the center position, even as the turn signal continues to blink. To stop the turn signal, the driver must push the turn signal in the opposite direction, which may activate the opposite turn signal on accident if pushed too hard.

“Turning it off was a struggle. It activated the opposite one,” one viewer says.

“I have Toyota and BMW. The difference in blinkers is insane,” another writes.

Do BMW drivers use their turn signal?

In the comments, BMW drivers weigh in on whether the tricky turn signal deters them from using it. Some say they haven’t had an issue learning how to use the turn signal.

“I’ve never understood the blinker. It’s the easiest thing to use,” one writes.

“It’s so easy and simple bro,” another claims.

“I like the blinkers,” a third adds.

However, others say they actively avoid using their blinkers.

“I only use mine if my move is gonna inconvenience someone else, if you don’t gotta prepare for me to turn it doesn’t matter, I speed up before I get over,” a BMW owner says.

“I have cobwebs and spiders on my blinkers,” another jokes.

The Daily Dot reached out to Silly M3 via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed BMW for further information.

