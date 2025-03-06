‘Any Nissans bro’: Man buys BMW N54. Then he reads the Google reviews

Buying a new car can be a lot of fun, but if you buy a car without doing the research, then odds are you are in for an unpleasant surprise. That’s what happened to one man who bought a BMW before looking up any reviews.

TikToker Drewbie (@drewbie028) garnered over 882,000 views when he filmed a short video of himself pantomining freaking out while watching a car review for his BMW N54.

The review

In the video, Drewbie grabs his head and rocks back and forth, while a dubbed voice says, “Do not buy this car. It will give you so many problems, cost you way too much money. It ruined my life, man. My girlfriend left me.”

Unfortunately, for Drewbie, his BMW does have a reputation for being a money pit. According to The Drive, the BMW N54’s engine has serious reliability issues. For example, the BMW N54 has “oil leaks that causes belts to slip, which causes the front main seal to fail, which clogs the oil pickup with rubber, thereby starving the engine of oil and blowing the engine. Additionally, the model’s piezoelectric fuel injectors “have a tendency to stop injecting fuel, as does the high-pressure fuel pump.”

Even BMW Blog, which created a pros and cons list for the N54, was only able to list power potential and a distinctive sound as the model’s pros and listed four major cons, such as high-pressure fuel pump failures, carbon buildup, a wastegate rattle—or a rattle in the valve controlling the exhaust gas flow in the turbocharger—and oil leaks.

What do the viewers think?

Many viewers added their own humorous take on the review.

“‘At about 50k miles, you’re going to start having transmission issues’ *odometer is at 47,980*,” one said.

“This is a great car except for… lists your model year, trim level, and drivetrain,” a second added.

“‘Do not buy this car’ as im sitting in my driveway with said car,” a third joked.

“All the videos you watch before buying all have great reviews but the minute you buy a car every video talks about how they’re prone to explode if you go over 27 miles an hour,” a fourth said.

Others talked about how many problems they’ve had with their BMW.

“Every BMW there’s a video about being horrible,” a viewer said.

“Have at least $7,000. saved for maintenance,” another suggested.

“Bought an n54 somehow the only problems i have are everything but the fckn motor,” a viewer shared.

The Daily Dot reached out to BMW via email and Drewbie via TikTok comment.

