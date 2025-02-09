‘I have a Porsche Macan and they gave me a brand new Cayenne GTS’: BMW driver goes to the dealership. Then she gets this loaner

A BMW driver goes to the dealership for a service and comes out with a more expensive loaner.

TikTok user Ava Brinton (@avabrinton) took her 2015 BMW 328i to the dealership and was given a 2023 BMW 330i as a loaner.

In a 7-second video that garnered over 858,000 views as of publication, Brinton shows off the interior of her loaner.

BMW driver gets an expensive loaner

In the comments, she explains how her car “is a 2015 328i, this one is a 2023 330i. Mine’s probably worth somewhere between $10-$13k now, this one is about $50-$55k.”

According to Car and Driver, the 2023 BMW 330i retails around $43,295. The 2023 model seats 5, gets 25 miles-per-gallon on surface streets and 34 miles per gallon on the highway, and has a cargo space around 13-17-cubic-feet.

The car review site describes the model as “capable of serving the gods of both comfort and sportiness.” Additionally, the model sports a “turbocharged 2.0 liter four-cylinder” engine that gets 255 horsepower.

The interior also comes with some perks, which include a detailed heads up display, heated front and rear seats, remote start, wireless charging, and a customizable ambient interior lighting.

Edmunds gives the 2023 BMW 3 Series a 7.8 out of 10. The car sales site also lists its pros as “polished handling, a tastefully modern interior with plenty of room and a powerful and fuel-efficient engine.”

Be aware the upgrade is intentional

CarPro.com explains how loaner cars are intentionally newer and nicer than the owner’s car. According to the site, “a savvy dealer will give him or her a loaner similar to his or her own car, so the customer can experience the new technology, interior refinements, and increased fuel economy. Some dealers even leave sales numbers in the service customer’s car.”

This is because, generally, driving a newer car can spark a desire to upgrade and can lead to a sale down the road. So, if you’re going to request a loaner, be aware that the upgrade is on purpose.

But if you do want to get a loaner car while yours gets repaired, WikiHow give you the details. “These cars are also called ‘courtesy cars’ and are often available when you face a considerable wait time while the repair is completed,” the article states.

To see if you qualify, you can also check to see if your insurance policy covers a loaner car, or ask a representative of the dealership or garage. Many of them offer these are “complimentary service as long as you can show them a driver’s license and proof of insurance.”

To qualify, you need to have insurance that covers a loaner car, be at least 21 years old and if you can show proper documentation like a valid driver’s license, a credit card, and proof of insurance. If you decide to go to a dealership, there’s a better chance that these cars will be loaned out free of charge.

What do viewers think?

Some viewers described a similar experience to Brinton’s when they got a loaner car.

“They gave me a 2024 Volkswagen Golf GTI. I didn’t want to give it back. It was so fun lol,” one said.

“Me when I took my Porsche in and they gave me a BRAND-new 2025 Porsche Macan Turbo,” another added.

“When they were working on my 2013 Kia Forte they gave me a 2023 Toyota Camry,” a third shared.

Many talked about how the loaner convinced them to finally upgrade their personal vehicle.

“I had this same car just a few years older and the same tactic worked on me lol. Gave me one of these when I had work done and I bought it a month later,” a user said.

“It’s genius, because I loved my loaner so much I bought it lol,” a second agreed.

“My mom has a 2018 Ford Escape and they put her in a 2025 Ford Explorer and I want to buy one now,” a viewer said.

“They gave me a 2020 Nissan Altima while working on my 2009 Chevrolet Malibu, working towards getting an Altima at the moment,” a user said.

@avabrinton Who let me drive this thing 😭 They want me to upgrade🤣 ♬ original sound – kaykoolinn

The Daily Dot reached out to Brinton via TikTok Comments and BMW via email.

