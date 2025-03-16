‘That’s how they get you’: Customer buys Blink doorbell camera. Then she realizes she’s been bamboozled

A customer is outraged by what she discovers after buying a Blink doorbell camera for her home.

In a TikTok with over 272,400 views, content creator ItsKBakes (@itskbakes) reacts to finding out her new Blink doorbell camera allegedly comes with a $20 monthly subscription.

“Tell me why I got this Blink camera for my apartment. I’m so excited to use it so I get it all set up and everything,” KBakes begins.

After buying batteries and installing her camera on her door, KBakes says she was surprised by mentions of a subscription plan when she downloaded the app.

“Why didn’t anybody tell me you have to buy a subscription just to use the [expletive] camera?” she reacts. “So not only do you have to buy the [expletive] camera, now you have to buy a subscription to look out the [expletive] camera.”

KBake also reveals that she’s paying $20 for a Blink subscription. “I’m paying like $20 a month just to look out this [expletive] camera. What the [expletive]?” KBakes emphasizes as the video ends.

Viewers weigh in

In the comments, users react to KBakes’ situation with advice for other doorbell camera options and more information about what Blink’s subscriptions cover.

“I pay $100 a year for the unlimited cameras Blink subscription. I have 11 cameras so far around the whole house. You don’t need the subscription, but it is worth it not gonna lie,” one user wrote.

“You don’t need to buy a subscription for a Blink. Just get the sync module and use the local storage. That way you won’t have to pay $20 a month,” a second viewer suggested.

“$20?! I have two cameras, Blink module, and a doorbell and only pay $10 a month,” a third person chimed in.

“Because that’s how they get you. We live in the era of ‘pay for everything even if you already paid,’ a fourth user offered.

What subscription plans does Blink offer?

Blink offers security cameras ranging from $39.99 to $129.98 along with home bundle packages for $199.97. Additionally, Blink offers two subscription plans: Blink Basic Plan and Blink Plus Plan.

Blink’s subscription plans allow customers to share clips and live view recordings from Blink devices. Subscriptions also include features such as person detection, instant video access, auto local storage backup, and 10% off other Blink devices (only with the Plus Plan.)

How much is a Blink subscription?

Subscribers to the Blink Basic Plan can pay $3 monthly or $30 a year while Blink Plus Plan subscribers pay $10 a month or $100 a year. The Basic Plan supports one device while the Plus Plan supports an unlimited number of devices.

According to Amazon, which owns Blink, a Blink Subscription Plan is not required to use a Blink camera. “All Blink devices are automatically equipped with essential features like live view, motion alerts, and two-way audio,” the company’s FAQ page reports.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Blink via email and KBakes via email for more information.

