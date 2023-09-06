‘And yet my rent is still increasing…’: Tenant says landlord told her to paint apartment before moving out. She’s been living with black mold for a year

A tenant recently went viral after she shared how her landlord company wanted to paint her apartment, which would cover a black mold infestation she’s had for a year.

TikToker Brittney is Shy (@brihtaney) showcased the large black mold infestation, while venting her frustrations with her landlord. With the video being viewed over 423,000 times as of publication, users suggested she either call the authorities or seek legal action.

Brittney explained her issue with a text overlay: “When your landlord company lets you live with black mold for a year without doing anything, but tells you to make sure that you paint before you leave…”

She squats down to give viewers a better view of the mold running above her sideboard beneath large windows.

“Not sure where you are, but this happened to a friend and she called the health department. They took over and she was able to move without penalty,” a viewer said.

“Sue them. That’s a health violation,” a second person added.

Others shared similar experiences with black mold and broken utilities.

“Mine left it for 8 years & it’s a council flat! In the end I sent the photos to the media. Amazing how fast it was fixed then,” a user said.

“I’m currently sitting at home waiting for someone to fix the plumbing. It’s been out for 18 hours,” a user commented.

“I had a similar scenario earlier this year. It got out of control and after two years of living there he finally fixed it,” a user responded.

The Daily Dot reached out to Brittney via TikTok comments for further details.

Black mold is a serious health hazard. It can cause asthma, fatigue, nausea, rashes and damage to internal organs. Tenants can recognize mold either by distinctive musty smell or searching for damp spots in their apartments. Damp spots are ideal breeding grounds for black mold, and can be caused by water damage or a humid environment.

As Brittney attested, finding black mold is much easier than getting it repaired. Large rental companies often place profit above tenants’ comfort. Neglected buildings easily fall into disrepair, which causes rampant mold infestations. These infestations can be so expensive that many companies delay repairs due to costs alone.

For example, a 2022 Los Angeles Times investigation discovered how mold outbreaks and sewage leakage poisoned residents of a 425-unit apartment complex in South L.A. Despite receiving a clean bill in city inspections, tenants continued to complain of missing and faulty carbon monoxide and smoke detectors, broken windows, vermin, gas and electrical problems, mold and broken pipes. It wasn’t until city officials discovered sewage being discharged onto grounds outside the building that city officials began taking action to address tenants’ concerns.