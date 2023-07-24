‘The amount of times golfers ask that’: Customer asks Black golf cart server about her braids. It happens all the time

A TikToker is receiving praise from commenters after posting a video that shows how she addresses comments on her appearance from the golfers at the course where she works.

Zalaiya Nefwani, who is a vlogger, comedian, and part-time cart girl, posted the video on June 22 with hashtags that include “#blackgirlhair,” “#blackgirlgolf,” and “#blackcaddygirl.”

The video shows Nefwani bartending at the course beverage cart. As she completes her drink sales, she navigates a comment on her appearance from the golfer.

“You braid that hair each morning?” one golfer asks.

“It’s already done; I don’t braid it in the morning,” she responds.

“The amount of times golfers ask that about my braids,” she writes in the caption.

The video has received more than 700,000 views since it was posted. Commenters admired the way Nefwani handled the interactions.

“I’m convinced they know about braids they just wanna talk,” wrote user Killakat.

Nefwani responded, “Like sir this took hours I am not braiding every morning I barely could sit for the session.”

“There’s an art to the way you talk to them. You keep it light and detached,” wrote another user.

“I would’ve told them yeah I get up at 3am to do it every morning,” wrote nai.

“Being a golfer, I wonder how do the cart ladies handle the “behaviors”?” wrote Lee D.

“I had a man ask if my natural hair was a perm,” wrote liljgod.

“It neve ever occurred to me that they might think we re-braid our hair every morning,” wrote user Alfiesays.

“You braid that hair each morning??” triggered my fight or flight,” wrote another user.

“They really don’t know – in the 90s! My high school geometry teacher asked me do I braid my hair daily. I had micros,” wrote Angel Na’Vel.

This month, Nefwani posted a similar interaction where a white golfer asked if she accepted “food stamps” as payment. Both incidents could be considered microaggressions.

According to Vox, “Microaggressions are more than just insults, insensitive comments, or generalized jerky behavior. They’re something very specific: the kinds of remarks, questions, or actions that are painful because they have to do with a person’s membership in a group that’s discriminated against or subject to stereotypes. And a key part of what makes them so disconcerting is that they happen casually, frequently, and often without any harm intended, in everyday life.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Nefwani via Instagram DM for comment.