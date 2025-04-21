‘I’ll never get a black car again’: Man takes his car into drive-thru car wash. Then he gets a $2,800 bill

Auto repair specialist Andres Acuna (@therealandresacuna) regrets taking his black car through an automatic car wash. In a viral TikTok that’s accrued over 1.6 million views, he claims that one of these washes damaged the paint job on his vehicle.

“The drive-through car wash is convenient,” he writes in the first portion of the on-screen caption. However, he continues to write that this comfort came at a price. As the camera pans across the short video of his black car, streak marks appear to reflect off a light.

These circular marks, the TikToker says, were a costly correction. One that he directly attributes to using an automated washing service. “It costs $2,800 to fix what it’s done,” he wrote.

Automatic wash warnings

Numerous vehicular aesthetic enthusiasts will caution car owners against visiting robo wash centers. Car Care Reviews avers that this cleaning method will not only harm a car’s paint over time, but even a single wash can immediately exhibit signs of damage.

Furthermore, the website urges folks thinking of using automatic car washes to make one consideration. They should weigh the cost of this amenity versus the cost of repairing their car’s paint over time. According to the website, the ease of use and oftentimes reduced price point are, in the long run, not worth it.

Cars with damaged paint not only hinder the look of a vehicle, but it can also reduce its value. So if you’d like to sell your car at some point down the line, you could be throwing money away by not taking better care of your paint.

How can automatic car washes damage your vehicle?

So, how does an automatic car potentially scratch your paint?

That’s because, Car Care Reviews states, the brushes in these facilities are often neglected. Due to this lack of proper maintenance, the tips of these roller brushes can have debris trapped in them. Furthermore, they can be frayed, culminating in “micro abrasions” left on your vehicle’s paint.

Moreover, the outlet also stated that these brushes can leave “swirl marks.” This is exactly what Acuna appears to be dealing with in his video of the damage to his whip.

Black Car Shine went on to state that darker-hued cars are especially susceptible to “swirl marks and fine scratches.” The outlet writes that these swirl marks are often embedded in the “clear coat” outer layer of a vehicle’s paint. “Anything that touches this layer can create microscopic scratches,” the article says.

How can you protect your vehicle’s paint?

To avoid these scratches, Black Car Shine recommends drivers use low-pressure, hand washing techniques to clean a ride’s exterior. Furthermore, the website offered up some suggestions to folks who don’t have access to a hose.

Touchless automatic car washes are one course of action folks can utilize to keep their whips clean. However, some commuters have reported that their vehicles are left with a “dull, hazy look” following these washes.

To rectify this problem, drivers can grab some microfiber clothes and products designed to restore shine. Meguiars Waterless Wash and Wax is one such item that the outlet, and others, recommend. Apply this shine-restoring product to your vehicle with the microfiber cloth after the touchless wash.

This way, the automated, brushless system can clean away layers of grime that have collected on your whip. And then you can gently apply the conditioner to make it look sparkly and new.

Moreover, if you insist on using an automatic wash with brushes, there are also some preventative measures you can take. Applying a spray wax after a wash can add an extra layer of protection against bristles. This way, you can “reduce” the number of swirls and scratches that may accrue on your vehicle’s paint.

‘As long as it runs well.’

Numerous folks who replied to Acuna’s post had varying opinions on car washes.

One user stated that they weren’t obsessive with their vehicle’s exterior appearance. “I could care less what my car looks like at an angle in the sun. As long as it runs well, gets me to work, and my family where they need to go,” they said.

Someone else thought it was nuts that Acuna paid so much to restore his vehicle’s paint job. They believed that the corrective work should’ve been much more affordable. “$2,800 for a 300$ paint correction is crazy work,” they said.

Another was dubious that the swirl marks were caused by a brush in the first place. They believed that circular, hand-washing motions were culpable for the blemishes Acuna was so dissatisfied with. “Those are circular swirl marks. no machine in operation will do that to a car. This is from improper hand washing,” the commenter wrote.

One person said that they have never had a negative experience with automated car washes. “Have used car washes for years…ZERO issues,” the user argued.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Acuna via TikTok comment for further information.

