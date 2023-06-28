‘When I worked in a restaurant … Other people would say it was theirs and would eat it’: Woman says birthday cake she brought to Adventure Landing was stolen and redecorated

Imagine you’re a kid enjoying your birthday party at a waterpark with all of your friends. You’re happily running around, getting splashed on, maybe hurdling down a waterslide or two.

You get called over by your family so your loved ones can gather around and sing you a happy birthday. And when you’re presented with your cake, a massive chunk of it has been cut out. Your name is missing from the treat, and you learn that a stranger decided to pilfer it and help themselves to some while you were off having a rip-roaring time.

That’s the kind of situation one TikToker’s granddaughter found herself in during a celebration at Adventure Landing in Jacksonville Beach, Florida. TikToker @only1velvet42 said she was shocked to find guests at the waterpark stole the cake for her granddaughter’s celebration.

The TikToker begins her video, which was viewed over 385,000 times, by lambasting the “broke-ass” individuals who attempted to steal her granddaughter’s birthday cake. She shows off the dessert in the video, which is encased in plastic. A big chunk of the cake is cut out. The TikToker says that the person who stole the birthday cake tried removing her daughter’s name from it, which was presumably on the section that had been cut. “They had the nerve to take my baby name off her cake,” she says.

She says that despite the fact that she’s “pissed off” and wanted to confront the person who did it, she decided to compose herself because it’s her granddaughter’s birthday party.

One viewer who saw the clip commended @only1velvet42 for exhibiting the amount of self-control she did under the circumstances. “Whew the self control needed for this situation! You are strong,” they said.

Judging from some of the replies that people gave in response to her clip, however, it would seem that cake theft is fairly common in the restaurant industry. “When I worked in a restaurant people would bring in a cake and we’d put it in the fridge. Other people would say it was theirs and would eat it,” one person wrote.

Someone else remarked, “My sister once took a cake to a restaurant for my niece and they gave it to another family. How the heck they ate it knowing it was not theirs!!”

One anecdote from a user on the platform seemingly suggests that there are a lot of people who view cakes in refrigerators as fair game. “I baked a cake once for a friend in high school. I had to leave my cake in the office until lunch. when I went to get it the staff had eaten half!” they shared.

@only1velvet42 shares in her video that she has plans to publicly shame the people who took her granddaughter’s cake. She says that she “can’t wait” until they come around her area again, because when they do, she intends on showing them off on camera to her followers and out them for their behavior.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Adventure Landing via email and to @only1velvet42 via TikTok comment for further information.