‘Why nobody ever told me?’: Woman says Big Lots is the secret place to shop for food, household products

People are just now finding out that Big Lots is a great place to affordably shop for food and other household products, thanks to a very viral video from one of Big Lots’ newest fans.

In the video, TikToker Ajanae (@ajaxnae) tells viewers that Big Lots— the discount retail chain—is her new spot.

“Y’all, why nobody ever told me big lots is cheap?” she kicks off the viral video.

“I go into the store looking for a piece of furniture that I saw online. I’m like, ‘Oh, baby, I haven’t been to big lots since back in the day.’ But then I start seeing all these price tags.”

What kind of products did the Big Lots shopper find?

As she says this, she moves the camera through the store, flashing deal after deal. She sees a 12-count toilet paper on sale for $4.99. She also sees three cases of 24 bottles of water for $10.

“I’m like, ‘Hold on, hold on. Have I been sleeping on big lots this whole time?’ Because why? They got all the good deals like this,” she shares.

She points out that the same Dove soap she buys at Target for $8 is only $4 at Big Lots. There is even a sign underneath the soap stating: “35% less than anywhere else.”

She continues, “It’s the same deal with the cleaning product!” She pans the camera to a Brillo Basics dish soap. “Look at this for only $1. When’s the last time you have really seen stuff for $1? Even the Dollar Tree went up, and they got stuff cheaper in here,” she shares.

How is Big Lots so affordable?

Big Lots is a discount retail chain known for its incredibly discounted products. Many often wonder how their inventory is so cheap. According to Homehacks, “Big Lots is a liquidation store. That means they buy bulk products from stores that are going out of business or have too much inventory.”

Homehacks advises customers that “many of these products are brand-name items while others may be defective.” It encourages folks “to look at the items carefully to make sure you are getting what you want.”

Insight from workers

On Reddit, former employees, also shared insights into the Big Lots secret for cheap merchandise. One Reddit user Ceramicsaturn shared, “Having worked there several years ago (corporate office), let me fill you in. In the past, they made their money through buyouts. Product that wasn’t selling, old packaging designs replaced by newer looking ones, discontinued product, etc.”

Ceramicsaturn explained that Big Lots buys cheap products in bulk from Walmart, Target, and others.

“Retail stores are happy as they got rid of products and now have shelf space for new stuff, big lots is happy as they have stock for their stores at the cost of pennies per dollar if they had made or ordered it themselves,” they share.

Yet, despite providing cheap merchandise that consumers like TikToker Ajanae enjoy, Big Lots is struggling to stay afloat. It recently announced the closure of 150 stores.

But while Big Lots is still standing, Ajanae plans to spread the word.

“I need to put my girls on because in this economy, we need to be saving as much coins as we can. Make sure y’all check out your local big lots because y’all will find some good deals in there,” she shares.

Her viral video has 212,000 views and hundreds of comments. Many viewers resonated with Ajanae’s enthusiasm for the retailer.

“Delete this now! We have to keep big lots a secret,” one viewer joked.

“Once i used a coupon and got a 4-foot pre-lit Christmas tree for $12,” one commented. Another shared, “I bought my couch from big lots and I had got it on sale after waiting a week and then stacked a 15% coupon & was able to pick it up for curbside.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Ajanae and Big Lots via email for comment.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.