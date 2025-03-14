‘$24??? No freaking way!’: Woman goes to Big Lots clear-out sale. Then she sees how much the couches are going for

Discount retailer Big Lots filed for bankruptcy in September, leading to widespread clearance deals at locations that may shut down. One woman says she took advantage of the heavily discounted furniture at her local store.

Featured Video

In a video with over 10,800 views, couponing influencer Queen of Coupons (@queenofcoupons) sits on a dark gray couch in Big Lots. The TikToker posts current clearance deals at major retailers like Home Depot, Family Dollar, Kohl’s, and Dollar General.

“I just scored a couch for $24,” she exclaims. She shows that the couch is missing one of its arms—but says in a comment that didn’t deter her.

“The other side is broken and I’m just gonna push the missing side against a wall. It’s going in my husband’s man cave, so I’m sure he’s not gonna care, especially for $24 bucks,” she writes.

Advertisement

The caption reads, “I just scored the mega clearance deal at Big Lots!!! Did you score anything before the end?”

How much does clearance furniture cost at Big Lots?

The $24 couch isn’t the only furniture the TikToker says she spotted on sale.

“I got an outside table an ottoman and the couch for $41 bucks. I already got it set up and it looks so nice best clearance find EVER,” she writes in a comment.

Advertisement

In the comments, viewers express their shock at the deal.

“Now that’s a deal!” one writes.

“For $24 oh ima make it work!” another says.

“Insane! I need to go to mine,” a third adds.

Advertisement

How long is the Big Lots clearance sale?

Several commenters ask how long the Big Lots clearance sale goes for, as several locations around the United States shut down.

“A few of mine closed a few weeks ago, this one only has 6 days left,” the TikToker writes.

According to a report by Fast Company, Big Lots may continue to operate over 200 stores, but will finalize store closures by April 7. The duration of the clearance sale varies by location.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Queen of Coupons via TikTok direct message and comment. We also emailed Big Lots for further information.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.