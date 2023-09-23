Biden administration awarded $600 million for COVID testing. Economist shows those companies have ‘weird’ websites

The Biden Administration is allegedly funneling $600 million of taxpayer dollars into bogus looking companies to produce COVID-19 tests, according to one economist’s research in a viral TikTok.

TikTok user Timothy James (@inversenews) highlighted how many of the businesses reportedly creating these tests to “deliver to households” have highly suspicious websites that have no staff members or legitimate leadership teams listed. Some of the sites don’t even have active links that can be clicked on, and the LinkedIn profiles of folks who are listed as working for the companies either don’t have profile pictures or seem to be populated by stock imagery.

He refers to an article published by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, which lists several companies as producing COVID-19 tests. All appear to be based in the U.S., but James says that these businesses’ websites don’t look legitimate at all.

One company that he harps on is Kwell Labs, which was awarded $31.4 million and is said to operate out of California. However, its site says it’s a U.S. distributor for a firm that is from South Korea.

Access Bio, which is located in Somerset, New Jersey, also features a South Korean flag on its website. Its CEO is Young Ho Choi, who, according to LinkedIn, has only held one position in his career as leader of the company since 2002. His page has no posts, 166 followers, and list interest in Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates.

Here is a full list of all the companies listed on the HHS website’s news about the $600 million being given for a new round of COVID testing roll outs, along with links to their respective businesses:

$88.7 million for Access Bio in New Jersey.

$4.5 million for Advin in California.

$61.2 million for Azure in Texas.

$86.4 million for CorDx in California.

$167 million for iHealth in California.

$20.7 million for InBios in Washington.

$31.4 million for Kwell Labs in California.

$49.5 million for Maxim Bio in Maryland.

$5.7 million for OraSure Technologies in Pennsylvania.

$28.7 million for Princeton BioMeditech in New Jersey.

$28.6 million for Quidel in California.

$20.5 million for Sekisui in Delaware.

Many of the websites seem to indicate that the U.S. facilities are distribution centers or subsidiaries of foreign companies predominantly located in Asia, which may sound off alarm bells for folks who have been following the reported scandals involving overseas payments Biden’s family has received, in particular from China.

James says in his video: “Something really weird is going on with the $600 million that went out for free testing. I started this video with the idea of better things to do with $600 million like helping homeless Americans rebuild all the homes lost in Hawaii, you could feed kids for 21 days in elementary schools or you could replace 6.6 million barrels of oil for the strategic reserve. And when I saw this article about the $600 million being awarded my typical and probably your reaction as well: Here goes Moderna and Pfizer making a fortune again.”

He concludes his video by stating: “Doesn’t this remind you of the NFT scams that occurred? Maybe I’m overthinking it and there’s nothing here but it smells really fishy…”

The video has amassed more than 434,000 views since it was posted on Sept. 21. TikTokers also thought that things looked “fishy” to them as well, like one user who speculated: “Shell companies and they will vanish with the money.”

Another didn’t seem too surprised. “Government corruption, color me shocked!!” the user wrote.

One user said they thought that this was a clear cut case of how politicians steal tax dollars and launder citizens’ money. “That’s how they launder our money,” the user wrote.

Others couldn’t seem to understand just how in the heck some of the companies secured such fat contracts. “kwel labs? been in business for 3 years and has 1 employees. $31 million! not bad,” the user wrote.

One TikToker remarked that it seems a bit unfair to expect U.S. residents to pay taxes when it seems like there’s shady stuff going on with how our money is being spent. “we all need to stop paying taxes until they stop wasting our money!” one user said.

The Daily Dot reached out to James, Kwell, and Access Bio via email for comment.