‘This is the superior cut’: Expert finds $10.99/lb steak deal at Publix. Then they reveal how to select the best cut

The meat section of the grocery store can overwhelm even the biggest meat lovers. With so many different cuts and quality grades to choose from, it can be difficult to know exactly what to purchase to get the ideal cut of steak.

Luckily, numerous experts have shared their meat-buying advice on the internet over the years. For example, one internet user explained how one can purchase the right steaks from Costco, while another noted a quirk about Costco steaks that could affect how you prepare them. Others have shared details about steaks from other grocery chains like Trader Joe’s and Sam’s Club.

Now, a user on TikTok has shared advice on choosing the best steak cut when you’re presented with multiple options at a grocery store like Publix.

Which cut of steak should I buy at Publix?

In a video with over 1.1 million views, chef and TikTok user Abby (@abbyinthegalley) advises viewers on “how not to get ripped off at the grocery store.”

As the video progresses, Abby shows that this Publix location has a sale for $10.99 per pound of either T-bone or porterhouse steaks.

“If you ever see this deal, always go with the porterhouse,” the TikToker states.

The reason, Abby says, is that while both steaks may appear similar, they’re composed of two different cuts: New York Strip and Filet Mignon.

“The larger side of both is New York Strip, OK? The other side is Filet Mignon. You want to go with the bigger Filet Mignon piece, and that’s always going to be on the porterhouse,” Abby explains.

“This is the superior cut right here,” the chef concludes. “Go with the porterhouse.”

What else should I look for in a steak?

Given just how many different cuts of steak there are, it can be difficult to know what else to look out for when buying a steak.

According to the grill manufacturer Weber, someone shopping for steaks should look out for marbling, color, and moisture level.

Weber’s website states that one should look for “coarse marbling of milky white fat,” which melts to enhance richness and juiciness. One should avoid brown or yellow-tinted fat or large clumps that can make the meat greasy.

The company also says the flesh of the meat should be a rich pink or light cherry color, as dark red can indicate tougher, less flavorful meat. Additionally, they say one should ensure the surface of the meat is moist but not sticky. Avoid packages with excessive liquid, too, as that can suggest the meat was previously frozen and thawed.

In the comments section, users offered their views on the advice, with some suggesting alternative pieces of advice.

“Or you skip both and go for the ribeye,” wrote a user.

“I’m greedy I would just choose the bigger piece by default,” added another.

“You also have to check the price per pound, not just the price per steak,” noted a third. “Sometimes an 8oz steak is more expensive per pound on the same cut.”

The Daily Dot reached out to Abby and Publix via email.

