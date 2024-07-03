‘Stop buying useless cleaning products’: Professional cleaner shows the 8 cleaning products you can get at Lowe’s that ‘are actually worth it’

A popular professional cleaner of nine years shared the eight cleaning products he swears by. He says you can pick them up at Lowe’s.

“Stop buying useless cleaning products to clean your home,” Sergio (@edgecleaning) says in the video while standing in front of a Lowe’s. “Today, I want to show you all the cleaning products I would use to buy to deep clean a home that are actually worth it at Lowe’s.”

Sergio has gained over 118,000 followers by sharing his top cleaning tips and tricks with the TikTok audience. His Lowe’s video was viewed over 518,000 times since it was posted in mid-May.

Scouring Stick

He then takes viewers into the store to begin his product recommendations. First on it up on his list is the Pumie Scouring Stick Cellulose Scouring Pad. “The only one that can remove toilet rings, and you can do this on your own,” he says of the scouring stick. He then shows a clip of the product being used in a toilet bowl.

The product retails at Lowe’s for $3.48, and has 4.7 stars from reviewers.

The stick is made of volcanic rocks called pumice.

The Lowe’s product description says that “Pumie works through gentle abrasive action. Takes over where other abrasive cleaning aids leave off. Scours away mineral deposits, rust, stains and scale from sinks, tubs and showers. Removes unsightly toilet rings. Cleans baked-on food, grease and carbon buildup in ovens, on grills and iron cookware. A 100% pumice product. Works through gentle abrasive action. Won’t harm hard surfaces. Safe for skin. Safe to use and store around children and pets.”

Purple Zep Degreaser

Sergio then zeroes in on a spray bottle of Zep Industrial Purple 32-oz Degreaser. “Although it’s an industrial product, it works wonders in your home when used properly,” the content creator explains.

Indeed, this degreaser is mainly used for “heavy machinery, engine parts, construction equipment, fiberglass, unfinished concrete, masonry, and asphalt,” according to Lowe’s website.

It shouldn’t be used on “painted surfaces, Aluminum, brass, chrome, copper, marble, slate, granite, natural stone, wood and other alkaline sensitive.”

The product retails for $5.98.

Viewers in the comments section vouched for the product recommendations, including this one. “Zep degreaser worked great on very dirty register covers in one of my rental houses!!” one viewer wrote.

Scotch-Brite Sponges

Third up on the list is Sergio’s personal favorite, the Scotch-Brite Non-Scratch Polymer Foam Sponge with Scouring Pad. You can buy a three-in-one pack for $3.98. These also have 4.7 stars. These sponges aim to clean everyday messes like grease, grime, and dirt from surfaces without scratching the surface. These are safe to use on cookware, countertops, showers, and other surfaces. “These scrubber sponges have 3x more scrubbing power compared to leading temperate-reactive sponges [based on lab-developed studies measuring scouring ability after repeated use],” the description on Lowe’s says.

The sponges must be replaced every three weeks to prevent the bacteria from building.

“The scotch brite sponges are some of my favs,” one viewer in Sergio’s comments section exclaimed.

Bar Keepers Friend

He then grabs a Bar Keepers Friend 21-oz Powder All-Purpose Cleaner. “Works like a charm to polish faucets and any other stainless steel appliance,” he says.

This bathroom cleaner is multipurpose, meaning it aims to remove “rust, hard water stains, lime deposits, grime, dirt, residue” off of toilet bowls, sinks, bathtubs, tile floors, and more. But it has the potential to destroy paint if used on painted surfaces.

Sergio shows a before and after clip of a bathroom sink that is cleaned with this product. The product clearly gets the job done.

The product, which has 4.8 stars on Lowe’s, retails for $2.48.

Goo Gone

Sergio then grabs a bottle of Goo Gone 12-fl oz Adhesive Remover Spray Gel. “Works great to clean dry glue or dry paint,” Sergio says.

The product description says, “Goo Gone Adhesive Remover spray gel is safe on carpet, finished wood, sealed stone, painted surfaces, glass, fabric, metals, plastics, ceramic, porcelain, and more. Perfect for cleaning glasses, area rugs, and walls. The spray gel formula is perfect for those crayon drawings your kids may leave on your walls or tables, Goo Gone will take it right off.”

The product has 4.5 stars. A 12-ounce bottle is of this stuff retails for $5.08.

Putty Knife

Sergio then grabs a Putty Knife, which he says he uses for different tasks. “I use it to remove embedded gunk from dry surfaces,” he says. He then shows a clip of himself used a putty knife to clean gunk off of a sink.

The one Sergio grabs is the Project Source Plastic Putty Knife, which has 4.5 stars on Lowe’s.

“Project Source Plastic Putty Knife, high value at a low cost. Made of tough plastic polystyrene helps you spread joint compound, spackle or adhesive. Features a chiseled edge to aid fine spreading or to allow light scraping on soft surfaces. Plastic tools are perfect for one-time use such as spreading tar, adhesives, roof caulking, wood putty or other difficult to clean materials,” the site description of the product reads.

You can get a 2-for-1 pack for $1.98.

Razor Blade

Sergio then recommends buying a razor blade. He holds up the Warner’s Soft Grip Safety Scraper.

“These make magic when cleaning your glass stove top and even when removing hard water marks on your shower,” Sergio says.

He then inserts a clip of himself using the blade to clean water marks off the inside of a shower.

This product has 4.2 stars on Lowe’s, with some reviewers lauding its ease of use and quality. For $4.98, you can buy five blades in one pack.

Cobweb Brush

Finally, Sergio turns his attention to a cobweb brush. True to its name, the Ettore 11.5-inch Blue Dusting Wand sweeps away cobwebs from areas of the house and furniture. “Cobweb duster head is design to clean wall corners, cobwebs, lamps and more. This duster clicks onto Ettore’s extension poles for easy high reach cleaning,” the product description reads. This duster, which has 4.6 stars, retails for $8.98. Reviewers especially like this product for cleaning dust.

