‘Looks exactly like the other girl‘: Man buys woman he’s known for 2 days a Bentley. Then dealership worker spots him come in with a different girl

A car dealership worker shared a viral story about an overly generous man. He bought not one, but two different girls luxury cars.

Dealership worker Barta (@cpbarta on TikTok) shared his shock after seeing this man purchase both a Bentley and a Rolls-Royce for two different women. What’s more is that the cars were entirely in their names and purchased with certified checks.

His viral clip has accrued over 96,000 views on TikTok, and a myriad of folks who replied all wished they had sugar daddies who’d do this for them, too.

Bentley buy

Barta begins his video promising a “banger” of a story involving rich people buying cars.

While selling vehicles at a Dallas-based luxury dealership, Barts helped a woman inquiring about a Bentley with a “peanut butter” interior. She told him, “My boyfriend’s going to buy me a car today.”

At this point in the video, the TikToker reveals that this wasn’t an atypical occurrence. Oftentimes, women would come in and proclaim that their boyfriend would buy them a car. He said that this almost never pulls through.

Instead, what usually goes down is that women are promised vehicles. Next, the men in question rarely, if ever, make good on this promise.

After persistently asking him what the cost of the car was, Barta made the woman an offer. He told her that if her boyfriend is indeed going to buy the car, he’d knock $5,000 off the price.

Then, right before closing, she showed up with her significant other.

The buyer arrives

Upon the boyfriend’s arrival, Barta made an immediate assessment of the man. He’s rocking a Brioni shirt with “flowery” two-tone cuffs. This elicited a reaction from Barta who says, “Oh no, he’s real. That’s a fake shirt, or this guy’s real.”

Barta was worried because he had promised $5,000 off the sticker price of the vehicle. As a salesperson, the TikToker explains, he didn’t have the authority to offer that discount. “I’m gonna get in trouble for this,” he says to his viewers.

Next, he engaged in conversation with the woman’s boyfriend. He says that even after discovering the man bought a lot of cars, he didn’t think the transaction was going to happen.

“He’s like, ‘How much is it?’ I’m like, ‘It’s two hundred and some grand,’” Barta recalls. “He’s like, ‘I thought she said you could take $5,000 off.’ I’m like, ‘Oh no, now they got me in a corner.’”

The man then asks Barta what time the dealership opens the following morning. After Barta responds, the man promises to arrive right when they open at 9am with a “certified check.”

The next morning

Barta waited hours the next day with no word from the prospective buyers.

Then, the woman messaged him. She said that they were running late but hungry. She asked if he could pick up some sandwiches for them.

Barta obliged. He bought them sandwiches with his own money from the Subway next door, and when noon rolled around, they showed up. The man sat at Barta’s desk with the certified check in hand, eating the sandwich.

As Barta started “putting the paperwork up,” he was astounded by the man’s actions. He put the vehicle entirely in the woman’s name. Her phone number, email address, and everything associated with the car was left to her. As he got up to throw his sandwich wrapper away, the woman told Barta that she had only met the man two days ago.

Contrary to what Barta originally thought, the man actually bought this woman a Bentley. The sale went through.

Months later

Barta said this wasn’t an isolated incident.

Months later while working at the dealership, Barta overheard another woman say, “my boyfriend’s going to buy me a car today” to another salesperson. It was “a different girl standing there who looks exactly like the other girl.”

Barta was curious to see if it was the same man purchasing a vehicle for a woman.

As it turns out, it was. The man ended up buying a different girl a costly luxury vehicle, this time a Rolls-Royce. Just like the Bentley, he paid cash for this vehicle as well.

Despite the relatively quick succession with which the man bought luxury cars for different women, commenters didn’t care about long-term monogamy. Many said that they wished they could find a man who would buy them expensive cars like this.

“What is his type…for research purposes,” one user wrote.

Another responded, “May this type of energy find me IMMEDIATELY.”

“WHAT WAS HIS TYPE PLS DESCRIBE THEM,” another remarked.

Someone else penned, “May this generosity find me IMMEDIATELY.”

“I mean, some dude buys me a Bentley or Rolls Royce, and puts it in my name. I don’t really care how many other girls he buys cars for,” a further user reasoned.

“So you’re saying I need to move to Dallas?” another woman in the comments section wrote.

Another person joked that they wanted to find this man so he could buy them real estate. “Dude I need his info,” they said. “I’m trying to convince my hubby to buy me a lake house. Maybe this dude will buy me one.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Barta via email for further comment.

