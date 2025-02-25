‘I’m gonna guess somebody quit. … They went out with a bang’: Woman orders from Bath & Body Works. Then she sees what the worker packed

A Bath & Body Works customer says she received a shocking addition to her order when she opened the box.

In a video with over 87,000 views, TikToker @askdarlingnikki shows the items she purchased in her Bath & Body Works order, including a room spray, body lotion, and hand sanitizers. But that’s not all that came in the package.

“I’m going to guess that somebody just quit Bath & Body Works at one of their warehouses,” she says. “They just wanted to make sure they went out with a bang.”

She pans over to a large cardboard box filled with tens of hand sanitizers that she didn’t purchase.

“Whoever did this, I have three little munchkins in my house that I always try to keep a sanitizer in their backpacks,” she says. “Thank you!”

Why did she receive free hand sanitizers?

The small one fluid ounce hand sanitizers that fill the package are usually $1.95 each, or $6 for 10. Sanitizers also periodically go on sale for $1 each.

According to the Bath & Body Works website, no free sanitizer promotions exist. So the customer likely received over 20 free sanitizers in error—intentionally or otherwise.

Could her suggestion that a disgruntled worker dumping free product into her package hold true? It’s hard to say. But Bath & Body Works has previously been called out by workers.

The Daily Dot previously reported that one worker says he quit after making the top sales during busy season, after he was only rewarded with a free smoothie coupon. Another former Bath & Body Works worker warns that the quality of the retailer’s products doesn’t justify the price—and claims that some ingredients could be dangerous.

A third worker went viral for telling viewers not to work at the retailer, sharing that she quit without warning and blocked her former co-workers after “walking on eggshells” for the duration of her employment.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bath & Body Works for further details about the extra hand sanitizers in the TikToker’s order.

The Daily Dot contacted @askdarlingnikki via email and TikTok direct message for further comment.

