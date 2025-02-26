‘Get them out of your life’: Expert says these candles from Bath & Body Works can cause cancer. Is he right?

A doctor and health expert believes Bath & Body Works candles may be causing cancer.

In a viral video with 104,300 views, TikToker Paul Saladino (@paulsaladinomd2) explained the chemicals that are released while the candles burn.

The doctor’s viewers were disappointed that their favorite candle brand may be negatively impacting their health.

The concerns are entirely valid.

Do Bath & Body Works candles cause cancer?

A consumer guide that raises awareness about harmful ingredients in everyday products argued that the candles are dangerous to health.

It listed the “most concerning” ingredients in Bath & Body Works’ candles.

Those include “fragrances” and “paraffin wax.”

Fragrances are described as a “catch-all” phrase for any number of chemicals, which companies do not even have to list on their ingredients lists. Paraffin wax releases toluene and benzene, both of which are carcinogens.

In the video, Saladino pointed out that the candles also contain phthalates.

Phthalates are used for a variety of purposes in everyday products. Sometimes, they are used to strengthen plastics. Other times, they are added to lotions and cosmetics to help products stick to or penetrate the skin.

However, concerns about the chemicals’ ability to mimic the body’s natural hormones have raised eyebrows.

“When you burn this candle, you are releasing all sorts of carcinogens into the air,” the expert said in the clip.

He also argued that cumulative exposure to the toxins is especially harmful to human beings.

Ultimately, he recommended consumers purchase candles with fewer dangerous ingredients.

“Beeswax or tallow candles are a much better option,” the video’s caption read.

How do Bath & Body Works customers feel?

In the video’s comments section, many were grateful for the man’s efforts to educate the public.

“Nothing but gratitude for this individual fighting to inform people about the toxins we ingest daily and what we can do as consumers to reduce the impact these chemicals have in our lives,” an anonymous commenter said.

“Yes Paul !! Spread the truth,” user ALF’S AUTO IMMUNE added.

Others said they have had negative reactions to smelling the candles.

“I can’t go in there because of the instant headache it gives me,” user Jeanette Oaten commented.

“I actually get so nauseous whenever I go inside Bath and Body Works, especially if I’m there for an extended period of time,” user Arnold added.

The Daily Dot reached out to Bath & Body Works by email and Paul Saladino via contact form for comment.

