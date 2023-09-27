Bath & Body Works customer shares hack to getting last bit of candle in jar

As fall approaches, there’s nothing like the fresh and warm scent of a Bath & Body Works candle to help create a welcoming atmosphere in any home or space. But how can customers ensure they’re utilizing every last bit of candle wax?

Well, look no further than this now-viral video shared by Bath & Body Works customer Sylvia, who goes by the username @mssylvee on TikTok. In it, she shared a great hack for how buyers can get the last bit of candle wax from each jar.

In the video, Sylvia presented three used candles. To ensure she was getting “every bit” of them, she lined them up and poured boiling water over the remaining wax.

“Using every bit of these candles lol,” she wrote in the text overlay.

The warm water, she said, allowed the candle wax to build and rise to the top of the jar. Sylvia then removed the wax pieces and placed them under an electric wax warmer—seemingly to create warm scents in her home or space.

“Use the jar to store [the wax pieces],” she told viewers, referring to the now-empty candle jars.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Sylvia via TikTok comment and to Bath & Body Works by email. As of Wednesday afternoon, her video had over 3.1 million views, with many commenters shocked by the hack.

“u just changed my life,” one viewer wrote.

“U r a genius,” another said.

“I’ve literally been keeping them all trying to figure out what to do with the remains,” a third person shared.

Others, meanwhile, shared additional hacks for preserving their favorite Bath & Body Works candles.

“You can also put them in the freezer for an hour and they’ll be able to come out. I did today,” one person said.

“I just use an electronic candle warmer and put the candle on top,” another revealed.

“orrrr buy a candle warmer, set the candle on top!!!” a third person said. “Life hack fr!!!!”

Bath & Body Works hosts an annual candle day where they sell candles for an all-time low price. On average, a Bath & Body Works candle can cost over $25. But on Candle Day, prices may drop as low as $9.50.