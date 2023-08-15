‘They just want to be heard’: Bartender shows how they trick customers who send weak drinks back

In a viral TikTok video, a bartender shows viewers how he and his colleagues trick customers who complain about their drink being too weak.

If you’ve ever asked for more alcohol in your drink at a bar, chances are you’ve been tricked this way too.

In his video, Ben Smith (@Benjispears) and his coworkers perform a skit about what to do when someone complains about the amount of alcohol in their drink. Ben, who is known on TikTok for his bartending content, has over 1.5 million followers on the platform.

This video has over 200 comments and 1.8 million views.

The skit begins with a server coming to the bar and handing back a customer’s strawberry margarita.

“My customer said that their strawberry margarita is not strong enough. They want, like, more alcohol in it… No, they don’t wanna pay,” says the server to a bartender in training.

“So, do you know what to do in this situation?” Ben asks the trainee behind the counter. The trainee is about to add more sour flavor instead of adding alcohol. Ben agrees with the idea but also suggests pouring the drink into a new glass.

“What I would do first is I would switch the glass. A lot of the time, the guest just wants to be heard. So we’re just gonna switch the glass and she’s gonna think it’s perfectly better,” Ben says.

In the comments, several bartenders agree with Ben’s decision and admit to doing the same thing.

“This works every time. I did this all of the time when I bartended,” reads one comment.

“Switch glass to look new, add more garnish, and pour some down the straw so she gets that ‘extra.’ Then tell them, ‘I pulled some strings’,” advises another viewer.

While some might say tricking customers this way is unethical, others view this hack as a way to make customers happy without giving away free alcohol.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Ben for comment.