‘His whole demeanor changed’: Man walks up to bar. Then he notices bartender’s tattoo

Texas-based bartender Jasmine Cudi (@tequilajas) posted a TikTok sharing a guttural reaction one customer had to her tattoo. In the clip, which accrued over 48,000 views, she questioned why she was “clocked so hard” by the man.

Tat reaction

Cudi records the video from her car, where she speaks directly into the camera.

“So I’m a bartender and the other night I was wearing…like a tank top. I’m not exactly sure, but you could see my arm tattoos that day. Right?” she says. “These two guys come up to the bar top. And it’s a taller guy and a shorter guy. The taller guy orders a drink and the shorter guy is just there…hanging out.”

She says the shorter guy strikes up a conversation with her and then notices her tattoo.

“He points at my right arm and he’s like, ‘Oh what is that, like, what is that a tattoo of?’ And I go, ‘Oh it’s Leatherface.’”

Cudi is referring to the iconic horror film villain from the Texas Chainsaw Massacre series. Leatherface is known for brandishing a chainsaw and wearing the flesh of the victims he slaughters.

“And he was like, ‘Oh…what do you mean, what are you talking about?’” Cudi recalls. “I was like, ‘Oh, like Chainsaw Massacre Leatherface, you know?’”

Triggered?

Cudi says the man’s demeanor “completely changes.”

“He’s like, ‘Oh you’re weird,’” Cudi says the man told her. Ignoring him, she tells her viewers, “Like why the [expletive] would I give a [expletive] about what some random guy thinks of me?”

Next, she says he continued calling her crazy despite her not responding to his reaction.

She continues, “He was like, ‘No, no, no, like, you’re crazy.’ And I was like, ‘OK.’ Like, still ignoring him just whatever he’s just talking [expletive]. He’s like, ‘No, you’re crazy.’”

Following this interaction, she says the man began involving his friend in the discussion. According to Cudi, he started “grabbing” his friend and pointing out the woman’s tattoos to him.

“Did you see her arm? She’s [expletive] crazy,’” Cudi says, calling the man out for being loud. However, she says he continued insisting she was “insane.”

At this point in the man’s diatribe, she decided to finally stop ignoring his remarks. “I was like, do you want to test this theory of yours?”

Tattoos = red flags

Some people argue that multiple tattoos on a woman are considered a red flag. Some maintain that tattoos, regardless of type, fall under this category.

Furthermore, the National Institutes of Health also reported that individuals with tattoos are more likely to engage in “risky behaviors.” This Quora post discussion also featured several commenters who speculated as to why folks view tattoos as being indicative of negative personality traits.

Some replied that they believed it’s a sign a person doesn’t respect or value their own body. Consequently, this same personal disregard is extended to those around them. However, others clapped back at this assessment, stating that this is purely a judgmental observation rooted in personal bias.

A greater social acceptance towards tattoos has occurred due to their growing prevalence throughout the years. Long Beach Current reports that 41% of millennials have at least one tattoo. Additionally, 23% of Gen-Zers also have at least one piece of permanent inked art on their bodies.

Viewers are on her side

One viewer thought the man’s reaction to her tattoo was a case of projection. “Only weird people say something like that deflect from their own ignorance mind state,” they wrote.

While another thought this was an instance of negging. Aka, invoking a visceral reaction in order to garner a woman’s attention by being disrespectful towards her. “Bro was so desperate to get attention from a baddie. ‘Any attention is good attention.’ RETCH,” they said.

One individual, again, thought this was a case of projection, plain and simple. “Sounds like he is crazy and weird he definitely has problems,” they commented.

Another TikToker believed that perhaps the customer simply had a bad experience with a woman with a horror-themed tattoo: “Someone hurt dude. But fr bartenders deal with some ish- lol.”

And there was one commenter who said that they are a female bartender with a Michael Myers tattoo. They sympathized with Cudi’s plight and intimated that they’ve endured similar encounters. “I’m a bartender with a big Michael Myers’s tattoo on my forearm I FEEL this,” they wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Cudi via Instagram direct message for further comment.



