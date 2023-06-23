‘She’s gonna learn today’: Bartender gets back at servers who snack on his fruit prep

TikTok user Benji (@benjispears) is known on TikTok for making relatable content while bartending, such as sharing tips for new workers and funny day-in-the-life stories. His most recent clip went viral for pranking his co-workers who like to eat the fresh fruit behind the bar.

Benji posted the video on Wednesday and had reached over 153,000 views by Thursday afternoon.

“Nothing irks me more when you come into your shift and you spend the first 15 minutes cutting back up fruit cause we are so busy and we need it,” Benji says in the video. He adds that the servers normally eat all of his oranges specifically.

“Well not today,” he says. In the video, viewers can see Benji covering the orange slices in tabasco sauce. “She won’t even know.”

“I literally can’t wait to see her reaction,” he says, “because the first thing she does is dig through my fruit tray, and I’m sick of it.”

After his co-worker Karen’s reaction, Benji says “Hope you’re not allergic, babe.” He later responds to a comment quoting this line and admits, “I was a little concerned.”

Karen, who was featured in the video, commented on his TikTok saying “I have learned my lesson babe, no more oranges.” Which he responded back with “glad you got the message, babe.”

Other videos that Benji has posted have been more informative where he shares about how he secretly cuts people off alcohol if he thinks they’ve had too much, or how he found out one of the most famous grenadine syrups contains alcohol. His unique videos have helped him gain over 1.5 million followers on TikTok and have helped spread awareness to other bartenders by promoting a “shot” called the “Angel Shot.” The idea here is for people to use this order as a code word to bartenders if they feel unsafe while at a bar. Benji uses his platform to share this information to other bartenders so they can help in a real situation.

Other bartenders on TikTok have created videos about the angel shot since. Here’s Benji’s video as well as another creator’s.

Benji did not respond to a request for comment from The Daily Dot via TikTok direct message.