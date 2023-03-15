‘How customers expect you to act once you make eye contact’: Bartender shares PSA to customers who make eye contact to try to get their attention

A bartender is calling out “impatient” patrons who expect those working behind the bar to drop everything they’re doing and put in their drink order.

In her video, Jemima June (@jemimajune_) is in the process of pouring a round of drinks for another customer at the bar. Upon making eye contact with the camera, she then immediately drops the Tito’s Vodka, smacks the drinks off the bar, and walks over to tend to the “customer” whom she made eye contact with.

“How customers expect you to act once you make eye contact,” June wrote in a text overlay of the TikTok.

The clip was viewed nearly 5 million times, and some bartenders who commented on it said that this is, unfortunately, a very common occurrence and shared some peeves of their own. It appears a lot of bartenders get frustrated whenever someone approaches the bar, stares at them, and—when it’s finally their turn to be served—they don’t know what they want to order yet. “And when u pay attention they take like forever to remember what the wanna order,” one said.

However, there were some bartenders who said that communication is key and don’t believe in ignoring customers upon making eye contact. “As a previous bartender, once eye contact is made, I acknowledge the customer and let them know I’ll be with them as soon as I can,” another wrote.

Another shared a helpful public service announcement for customers who think they are being ignored. “Once the bartender sees you standing there, you’ve been added to the list. the key there is, THERE’S A LIST. YOU DONT GET TO CUT lol,” they wrote in what is the most-liked comment on the video.

Judging from a piece published by Matador Network, it appears there are a lot of people wondering why they feel as if they’re being ignored by bartenders. According to the 2018 piece, if this happens to you it’s more than likely a result of the bartender being extremely busy. “Nine times out of 10, if a bartender is ignoring you, it’s because they’re doing something else. Even if the bar doesn’t seem that busy, bartenders are responsible for a long list of prep work and side work. Typically, if you come either very early or very late, we’re often scrambling to make sure everything is prepared, restocked, or cleaned for the night,” the Matador Network shared.

