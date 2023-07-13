A user on TikTok has sparked discussion after alleging that she was fired from her banking job after being falsely accused of stealing from the bank.

In a video with over 14,000 views, TikTok user @bluetasios explains that she worked 10-hour overnight shifts for a bank. Recently, the store hired another employee to accompany her during these shifts, as prior to this time she had been working the shift alone.

During one shift with the new employee, the TikToker decided to take a nap while the other employee looked after the cash registers. According to the TikToker, this is a relatively common occurrence.

When the TikToker woke up, she was greeted by the new employee saying that they had to leave and that their cash register was balanced. Confused, @bluetasios agreed to handle the rest of the night and returned to their shift.

Later, the manager arrived and began searching for the key to the new employee’s register, which could not be located. The TikToker’s register was balanced, and so, she went home.

At 3pm, the manager called @bluetasios and informed her that they had found the key to the register in the women’s bathroom hidden under paper towels—and that $7500 was missing from her register.

Following the incident, the TikToker says she was fired.

“Homegirl planned this,” she says. “She was going to take the money regardless if I was there or not, and they blamed me. They think that I’m the one who told her to take the money, that I was retaliating against the company because I was advocating to get my raise.”

The TikToker explains that she was told she would be receiving a raise after 6 months but did not receive such a raise, and in the time since, has been questioning management about the possibility of a raise.

“I’ve been loyal as f*ck to this company, and honestly, I feel like it’s wrongful termination,” she states.

Commenters seemed to agree.

“Get an attorney for labor , rights and Sue them for wrongful termination,” said a user.

“If they fired you for sleeping then that’s true. However if they fired you for stealing. Get a lawyer,” offered another. “Isn’t there a camera showing her taking money?”

“Yep. she planned it,” declared a third. “Definitely get a lawyer.”

That said, some commenters claimed that the TikToker is partially at fault for sleeping on the job.

“Oh no! Not sleeping when it comes to money. Involving money, I don’t trust anybody,” wrote a commenter. “I would be taking NoDoz and drinking coffee.”

“Every hour that you bill for or get paid for are wages. When on the clock you can’t sleep right? No place allows it. Nap on your own time,” detailed a second.

The Daily Dot reached out to @bluetasios via email.