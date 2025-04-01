‘Never heard of a bank telling you anything but the payment’: Woman wants a black car. Then the bank steps in

A woman and her daughter went to the dealership to purchase her dream black car. However, the bank she received pre-approval from for her car loan quickly changed her plans.

In a video with over 3.4 million views, Kimberly (@kim_ilovegod) laughs hysterically with her daughter inside a car dealership.

“She wanted a black car. But the banks pick what you can get,” she says. “It’s orange.”

Kimberly clarifies that she loves the car’s color—which she describes as burnt orange—but thinks the color choice is humorous.

At the end of the clip, there is a photo of her daughter standing next to an orange 2019 Chevy Equinox. The caption reads, “She loves her new car not sold on the color, but she’s happy. God is good!”

Can the bank choose the color of your car?

In the comments section, many viewers expressed their shock at the idea of the bank telling a potential car buyer what color they can choose.

“Since when does the bank tell you what color car you can get. They usually just tell you the price range you can get. I think they just wanna get rid of that orange car,” one wrote.

“I’ve never heard of them picking the color, seems like they just wanted to get rid of it,” another said.

“Why and how does a bank tell you what to finance?” a third asked.

But does the bank really get a say in the car’s color? Not quite.

In a follow-up video, Kimberly explains the bank approved a certain amount on the car loan. Because some car colors are an additional cost, she had to opt for a color that was in her budget. Any upgraded color would have had to been covered out of pocket.

“The bank did not choose the color of her car,” she clarifies. “The dealership gave us the vehicle according to what they were willing to work with her on.”

Ultimately, Kimberly says they decided to opt for the orange car so the car loan would cover the cost of the vehicle.

She continues that she likes working with this dealership, so they chose to select a car from their inventory.

“No one got scammed. No one got played,” she says. “We can always wrap it and change the color.”

@kim_ilovegod She loves her new car not sold on the color but she’s happy 💖God is good! ♬ original sound – Kimberly Ann

The Daily Dot reached out to Kimberly for further comment.

