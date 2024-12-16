‘This explains all my bakery fails’: Woman reveals the difference between light pans and dark pans when baking

TikTok creator Neenz (@neenziemd) turned a simple baking tip into a viral hit. She garnered over 206,000 views with her explanation of how the difference between light and dark baking pans affects results.

From achieving crispy cornbread to perfectly baked cookies, her insights on pan color have sparked excitement and curiosity among bakers everywhere. Knowing this distinction between light and dark baking pans is key to achieving desired results.

How does pan color affect baking?

Neenz explained that dark-colored pans absorb heat faster, leading to quicker cooking times and crispy edges—perfect for pizza or cornbread. However, “Dark pans can lead to excessive browning on the edges and the bottom,” which could ruin more delicate treats. For fluffy cakes and perfectly baked cookies, lighter pans are the way to go.

For an even bake, Neenz recommended using the middle rack, where heat is most evenly distributed. Her tip aligns with advice from The Kitchn, which explains that pan color impacts the baking process by controlling how heat is absorbed and distributed.

What did viewers think about the color difference?

The TikTok comments section quickly turned into a relatable, hilarious baking confessional.

“This explains all my bakery fails—this is now my excuse!” one user joked.

Others marveled at the simplicity of the insight.

“Why is this not taught in school?” one person lamented, while another declared, “This explains why all my cookies bake so fast—I always use dark pans!”

Viewers clearly saw the difference between light and dark baking pans as a game-changer.

Some users even added their own tips.

“Skip the pans for pizza,” one commenter advised. “Use a pizza stone instead for the best crust.”

Another chimed in, asking, “What about clear glass pans?” prompting further discussion on how materials like glass and ceramic stack up against metal.

Why does this resonate so widely?

This video isn’t just about baking—it’s about those lightbulb moments where overlooked details finally click. It also highlights the knowledge-sharing power of TikTok, with users swapping baking strategies in real-time. As one viewer put it, “I’ve learned more from this app than I ever did in school!”

TikTok has proven itself to be more than just a platform for viral dances or comedic skits—it’s becoming a hub for life hacks, educational insights, and skills we never knew we needed. If this newfound knowledge has you eyeing your light and dark baking pans, you’re not alone.

