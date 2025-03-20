‘Best explanation ever’: Customer asks Hyundai salesman the difference between FWD, RWD, and AWD. Then he gets creative

Can’t figure out the difference between AWD, FWD, and RWD? You won’t believe how this car salesman lays it out for you. But you may love it.

All-wheel drive vs. front-wheel drive and rear-wheel drive may be a little confusing to some, but New Zealand Hyundai salesman Sam Seruwooza (@samseruwooza_) has gone viral with his original take on how to explain things.

Seruwooza uses a total body experience explanation for his prospective clients on social media. And many viewers are saying it’s not only accurate but hilarious too.

His explanation was posted to his TikTok account on Feb. 26. Now it has a jaw-dropping 9.8 million views and counting.

He really explained it!

In a video captioned “Explaining to customers the difference between Fwd, Rwd, Awd,” Seruwooza is on the showroom floor of his dealership.

He creeps along the floor using only his arms to pull him along. The screen text notes that this is a demonstration of FWD (front wheel drive).

Seruwooza then demonstrates RWD (rear-wheel drive), scooting himself along the floor using only his legs.

Finally, he shows what AWD (all-wheel drive) means. Seruwooza leaps impressively through the showroom using both his arms and legs in an almost comedic show of athleticism.

It’s certainly a stunning display. But what does it really mean?

What is a drive train?

When it comes to your vehicle’s “drive,” you have to understand that it refers to the “drive train.”

Basically, any vehicle that moves under power relies on a drive train of some sort to power it. This might mean the gear or gears a bicycle uses. When it comes to cars, the drive train is more complex.

According to Endurance Warranty, “At its core, the drivetrain system of an automobile is the mechanism that connects the engine’s power to the wheels, thus propelling the vehicle forward.”

“Understanding the different parts of the drivetrain is essential for comprehending how power is distributed among the wheels,” Endurance Warranty continues.

So what does this mean for AWD, FWD, and RWD?

AWD, FWD, and RWD—what’s the diff?

AWD, FWD, and RWD refer to the different drivetrain variations. They refer specifically to where the drive train sends the power.

Briefly, per The Engineer’s Mess on Instagram, “AWD (All Wheel Drive) provides power to all four wheels for improved traction, FWD (Front Wheel Drive) power to the front wheels for efficient handling, and RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) delivers power to the rear wheels for better balance and performance.”

The drive train consists of several components in your vehicle. These include the engine, transmission, drive shaft, differential, and axles.

Per Mister Transmission, “The drivetrain represents everything that is behind the transmission involved in propelling the vehicle. The main function of the drivetrain is … to convey power from the vehicle’s engine, through the transmission to the drive wheels.”

In any case, Mr. Seruwooza is pretty spot on in conveying how the wheels receive drive. If you think of limbs as wheels anyway.

Viewer feedback

Many viewers were delighted with Seruwooza’s demonstration.

“Best explanation ever,” one viewer stated.

Aneeka Papier (@aneekasulaiman) wrote, “I need all car concepts to be explained to me like this.”

“Just put the keys in the bag bro,” one viewer wrote, while another added, “As a girlie with minimum car knowledge, this helped.”

And one viewer stated, “That actually makes a lot more sense now thanks.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to Seruwooza via comment and TikTok and Instagram messenger for further statement. The Daily Dot also reached out to Hyundai via email for a statement.

