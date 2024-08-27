‘Why do people that can’t afford homes buying teslas?’: Viewers divided after warning against buying Tesla

Viewers are divided after a Tesla owner warned car shoppers about the hidden costs of buying a Tesla.

TikTok user @desdusse uploaded a video on July 31 that shows her plugging in her Tesla and climbing back inside. The display shows that the Tesla battery is at 5%, and it will take an estimated 25 minutes to charge. She indicates with her hand gesture that she doesn’t feel like waiting for that long. In an on-screen caption, she writes, “Do not buy a Tesla unless you’re prepared to sit for 30 minutes at a charging station every single day.”

In the caption, she writes, “Love this car though, but be so fr Elon.” This, of course, refers to Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Viewers weigh in on Tesla battery charging time

The video has amassed more than 2.7 million views as of Monday afternoon. In the comments, users reacted to @desdusse’s complaint and shared how they charge their Teslas.

One user wrote, “Every day?? Girl, get it checked out! I’d fill up every few days while driving a bunch.”

A second user suggested, “That’s what a home charger is for.” In response to another comment about a home charger, @desdusse replied, “my sister had one but then she moved out and took it with her [broken heart emoji].”

A third user stated, “Why do people that can’t afford homes buy Teslas? I go home and charge my Tesla in my garage.”

Someone else wrote, “You supercharge every day? I’ll also never understand how people buy these cars and never do any research or planning.” She responded that she received it as a gift.

What is a Tesla supercharger?

According to Tesla, Superchargers allows drivers to recharge up to 200 miles in about 15 minutes. If @desdusse charges for 30 minutes each day, that would mean she charges approximately 400 miles every time she charges the car. In terms of battery longevity, it is better to charge regularly instead of waiting for the battery to drain to 0%.

The Daily Dot reached out to @desdusse via TikTok comment and direct message for comment. We also reached out to Tesla via press email for comment.

