‘Look at what the starter’s doing’: Expert shows damage on 2018 Chevy Traverse—and warns why you shouldn’t trust cars that auto-start

Auto start-stop is a popular feature on many modern vehicles. As the name implies, this is a system that automatically turns off and restarts a vehicle’s engine to help lower fuel consumption and emissions.

Featured Video

In general, on a car set up with an auto start-stop feature, the car will turn off once one has come to a complete stop. Then, when one releases the brake pedal, the car will start again, preventing one from wasting gasoline while idling.

While the feature sounds good in theory, it is not without controversy. For example, one woman virally noted her distaste for the feature, saying that whoever invented it can “kick rocks.” Another said that she was considering trading in her car over the feature.

Now, a mechanic on TikTok has sparked discussion after claiming that the feature might not be the best for the car’s inner workings.

Advertisement

Does auto start and stop hurt your car?

In a video with over 32,000 views, TikTok user Dylan (@captainlugnut) shows a car’s flywheel.

“2018 Chevy Traverse with the AutoStart feature on it,” he explains. “ You see all the chewed up teeth on the flywheel? It’s literally what the starter is doing. You try to start it, it just grinds up on the teeth.”

As a result, he calls the technology “crap.”

Advertisement

However, other experts aren’t sold on the idea that stop-start technology can cause such vehicle damage.

A 2018 piece by Isaac Bober in Practical Motoring lays out the arguments against auto-start technology and comes to the conclusion that many fears surrounding its use are unfounded.

According to Bober, the use of stop-start technology in vehicles is only possible due to advancements in battery technology, starter motors, oils, and control systems. Modern starter motors are far more durable than previous ones thanks to improved components like bearings and solenoids, and batteries have also become stronger to power various functions while the engine is off.

That information, paired with the fact that newer lubricants and bearings reduce wear during engine restarts, means that one shouldn’t be too concerned about damaging their engine with the feature.

Advertisement

“Using cheaper oils can cause more damage to your car’s engine than anything else,” an unnamed expert told Practical Motoring. “Operational stop-start causes no wear and tear at all; wear and tear at cold start-up is a thing, though.”

In the comments section, users shared other theories as to what could be causing the damage shown in the video.

Advertisement

“Journeyman mechanic here. 28 years on the job and never saw a pattern failure related to auto start. never saw any related failure either. this here would be a cheap starter or one whos bolts loosened,” wrote a user.

“I’ve seen a lot of starters actually come loose from the bellhousing, causing the teeth to grind,” offered another.

That said, some were still opposed to using the feature.

“That’s why I disable mine as soon as I get in,” declared a commenter.

Advertisement

The Daily Dot reached out to Chevrolet via email and Dylan via TikTok comment and DM.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.