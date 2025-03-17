‘Never buying Carvana cuz of y’all’: Audi owner’s transmission blows. So he sells it to Carvana

When a car has a minor issue, it can usually still be sold to an interested buyer.

However, if an issue gets severe enough, or if there’s little interest in the car on offer, car owners can find it difficult to get a decent price for their vehicle.

The internet is filled with stories about car owner’s resale attempts gone awry. For example, one recent buyer was dismayed to learn that his car dropped in value by more than $30,000 after a short period of use. Another claimed that she tried to sell her car, only to be told by the dealership that it was worth between one hundred and two hundred dollars.

In situations like these, car owners can feel like they have no idea what to do with their vehicle. TikTok user @that_slow_b8.5 recently share his own solution, and it has the internet talking.

What did this car owner allegedly sell to Carvana?

In a video with over 4.4 million views, the TikToker shows a B8.5 Audi S4 being taken away on the bed of a truck.

“POV you saved yourself by selling a car with a blown transmission to Carvana,” he writes in the text overlaying the video.

It’s unclear whether the TikToker is serious about this video. On Carvana’s own website, the service insists that it will “accept your vehicle if it is newer than 1992, the odometer is in working condition and we are able to safely drive the vehicle.”

The website also says that “Carvana Certified vehicles undergo a 150-point inspection process to ensure they meet our strict mechanical, cosmetic and safety standards. This inspection includes an assessment on the tires, brakes and other wearable parts.”

As it appears that the TikToker’s video cannot be safely driven, it is unlikely that his car would pass such an inspection, which could indicate that this video was a joke.

That said, numerous internet users have alleged that Carvana does not do its due diligence before selling vehicles. For example, one buyer later discovered that they had purchased a stolen car; another discovered after a rainstorm that her car was not waterproof, while a further said that her used car had a host of issues that were not disclosed to her by the company.

‘ppl just stick a toy coin into a slot’

In the comments section, several users shared their opinions about Carvana, with many saying that TikTok discussions regarding the company had soured them against it.

“never buying carvana cuz of y’all,” declared a user.

“I trust fb marketplace more lol,” added another.

“carvana is insane to me,” stated a third. “a car is the most expensive asset most Americans own and ppl just stick a toy coin into a slot and get their car from a ‘vending machine’ like they are buying a candy bar.”

“I’ve had 2 vehicle from Carvana that had transmission problems, I’ve also had 2 cars that treated me well from carvana,” offered a further TikToker. “So it’s a 50/50 I’d avoid if you can but their prices and process is better & [easy].”

We’ve reached out to Carvana via email and the TikToker via TikTok comment.

