‘There’s 5 techs under my car’: Woman takes her Audi to the dealership for routine procedure. It’s a disaster

A woman recently brought her Audi to the dealership to have them perform a routine procedure called a dynamic fluid flush that requires a “special pump that only Audi really has,” and ended up blowing the Audi workers’ minds with how she handled the situation.

Featured Video

TikToker Xena (@xeeleigh) said the dynamic fluid flush wasn’t her only issue. In a video that garnered over 99,000 views as of this writing, she explains how she dealt with an unexpected issue.

What happened?

According to Xena, she had brought her 2018 Audi RS5 in for a simple fluid flush, and after waiting awhile, she noticed that there were five techs underneath her car. Finally, her lead tech approached her and asked who installed her suspension. Xena let him know that she installed it herself and asked him what the problem was.

Advertisement

After complimenting her about the installation, the tech explained that she’d installed her suspension backward, and the hydraulic lines weren’t fitting where they needed to fit on the struts. Frustrated, she asked him what the price was, and the tech gave her an estimate that she was so unhappy with/ So, she decided to take matters into her own hands.

Instead of waiting for the mechanics to repair her car for a hefty price, Xena moved her car into a seemingly abandoned lot next to the dealership later that night and began working on it herself. Thinking it would only take two hours to flip her suspension, she got to work. But, like so many things in life, she ran into some issues, specifically with a bolt that wouldn’t go in. As she kept working, she noticed that the dealership had opened, and six Audi workers were watching her finish her work.

Afterward, she dropped the car back off so the techs could complete their routine procedure.

Advertisement

What are some common issues with Audis?

Though her suspension issue is unique, as was her solution, Audis are known to have problems that end up being far more expensive than many people realize.

According to the dealership Poudre Sports Car, common issues include oil consumption, which can lead to low levels of oil and engine damage; electrical problems in the door locks, power windows, and dashboard display; transmission issues, such as faulty transmission control modules and worn-out clutch plates; coolant leaks from damaged radiators; brake issues; and engine problems like faulty spark plugs and ignition coils that cause the engine to misfire.

What did viewers say?

Most viewers were entertained by Xena’s story, with some saying the techs would never forget watching her fix her own car next to the dealership.

Advertisement

“They’ll be talking about you for years. Car guys all around TikTok are in love,” a viewer said.

“That’s unbelievably impressive, 99% of others couldn’t or wouldn’t,” another added.

“Hell yeah, girl! That’s awesome. They won’t ever forget you,” a viewer said.

“Now you know how it feels to be stared at while working on your car lmfao,” a viewer joked.

Advertisement

“Dang girl!! I can’t even change a flat tire!” another viewer noted.

The Daily Dot reached out to Xena via TikTok comment and Audi via email.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.