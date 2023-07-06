“When you ask people if they’re ready to order, and they say, ‘What do you like?'”: Former Texas Roadhouse worker shares things she ‘hated as a server’

Ex-Texas Roadhouse server Abigail (@flabigailfartin) is delineating some of her biggest workplace gripes in a video series that food service industry employees are resonating with.

In one of her latest videos, she begins by teeing off on customers who make special customization requests on their meals and typical responses when she informs them these kinds of accommodations can’t be made. “‘Well they did it the last time I was here,'” she says, mocking the imagined guest.

“I don’t care, I don’t wanna,” the TikToker replies.

Another thing that grinds her gears? Customers who ask for a “specific” number of lemon slices in their drink. “I don’t care,” she says, again. She also says she doesn’t like customers who allow stuff to fall on the floor but don’t pick it up themselves or alert her they’ve made a mess, only for her to discover said mess at the end of her shift.

She also says she doesn’t like it when folks call the 2-ounce sirloin the “6-inch sirloin.” “What? Can you read?” she sarcastically questions.

“When people bring outside food and drinks into the restaurant and don’t order anything but sit in my table for an hour, … Thanks. Totally making money right now,” she sarcastically adds.

The former Texas Roadhouse waitress also calls out former guests who used to turn the act of giving her a gratuity into a game. “Anyone who plays any type of game with my tip, whether it be putting it at the end of the table, making me choose between two things, go f*ck yourself. My wellbeing and my job is not a game,” she says.

Abigail also didn’t seem too keen on sharing her own personal recommendations with customers who, unsure of what to order, would ask her what she likes to eat. “Listen I spend every day here. I don’t eat here. Just pick something, please,” she remarks.

Customers who mistakenly try and order items that are available at other popular restaurants, along with those who admit to her that the only reason they’re there is to sit down and “eat the bread,” also rub her the wrong way, she says.

“I’ll literally give you a basket of bread if you just walk the f*ck out right now and don’t waste my time for the next hour,” she says.

Guests who snap their fingers or silently try to wave down their server is another point of contention for Abigail, who says she would much prefer to be called out by her name. Abigail also wasn’t a fan of being stopped by a table that wasn’t hers, especially when she was on her way with plates of food intended for other guests.

Commenters who saw her clip also seemed to be very familiar with some of the experiences she listed the video.

“The people who love asking ‘what do you like’ also love NEVER picking what you suggest,” one TikTok user said.

One viewer who said that they work as a Texas Roadhouse busboy remarked that they cannot perform specific server duties but are usually asked by restaurant guests to do so anyway. “Texas roadhouse busboy here: no I cannot get you your food or your check, I clean tables,” he said.

Another pet peeve a viewer had was when customers fought over the check. “I used to get super uncomfy when I was a server and people would fight over the check just someone pay already,” they wrote.

Another viewer said that even though it’s been years since they’ve been a server, watching Abigail’s clip still irked them. “I stopped serving almost 4yrs ago and honestly I’m still annoyed lol valid af,” they shared.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Texas Roadhouse via email and to Abigail via TikTok comment.