‘I wish all women knew this information’: Woman says menstrual cup sent her to the ER

In an Aug. 14 TikTok, a woman by the name of Jill (@jilllyxbear) says she was unable to remove her menstrual cup. At the emergency room, a doctor diagnosed her with a “separated” or septate hymen.

This is a condition in which the tissue that surrounds the vaginal opening blocks partially blocks or divides it, according to Flo Health. This can sometimes require medical intervention.

“I can’t remove my menstrual cup because there is something wrapped around it,” Jill says she told the E.R. receptionist, referring to a piece of “skin or flesh” stuck on the stem of her cup.

Every time she tried to remove her Kind menstrual cup, she says, she was in pain.

However, one in 1,000 girls and women have experienced a septate hymen, according to Flo Health.

“I wish all women knew this important information about our body,” one viewer commented on Jill’s TikTok.

How did she solve the problem?

Jill says a doctor at the hospital eventually informed her that her “separated hymen” was not a medical concern.

Jill explains that there was a small opening in the corner next to her vaginal opening.

“Somehow, during the night, the stem of my cup—when I went to remove it, I somehow pulled it through this small opening so that it got trapped and it couldn’t come out,” Jill explains.

After numbing the area, the doctor removed the menstrual cup. She also cut Jill’s hymen.

“You should have a zero percent chance of happening,” the doctor said. “I’m so sorry this happened. This must have been very traumatizing.”

However, Jill says she has no problem with Kind cups, or menstrual cups in general.

Kind did not immediately respond to the Daily Dot’s request for comment.

Jill has used menstrual cups for over four years, but says “this has never happened before.” She says her doctor had never seen anything like this before, either.

Are menstrual cups safe?

Per Medical News Today, yes, they are considered safe when the guidelines are followed. As Fortune notes, they are usually made of “medical-grade silicone that has been tested and approved by the FDA as non-toxic and non-reactive with human tissue.”

But as Healthline writes, “If you have vaginismus, uterine fibroids, endometriosis, or variations in uterine position, you may experience more discomfort when using a menstrual cup. A healthcare professional can discuss your individual benefits and risks and may be able to help you select a product.”

Menstrual cups are more environmentally friendly than other period products, according to CNN health. They produce 5.6% less plastic waste than tampons.

Menstrual cups are also more frugal. CNN Health reported that period cup users save over 90% of what they would have spent on tampons or pads.

Viewers chime in

However, many commenters shared their dislike for menstrual cups.

“The cups are AWFUL,” one user commented on Jill’s TikTok. “I swore pulling it out I was gonna prolapse.”

“Cups immediately sounded like a bad idea to me and I feel like people keep proving me right,” another wrote.

“This is why I haven’t used one yet. I’m scared,” another shared.

“Don’t be scared,” Jill responded. “ I love cups. Like I said, I have used them for years and this just so happened to happen.”

Many women shared similar stories in the comments of Jill’s TikTok, which has over 77,000 views.

“Fun fact TMI: I have the same issue and found out when I started using tampons and nearly passed away from pain,” one viewer wrote.

“This happened to me with a tampon and I ended up having to get it removed under anesthesia because the pain was so bad,” another shared.

“As soon as you described the flesh I knew!! My hymen was like this until like YEARS after losing my v card until a mishap w a partner broke it,” another said.

“This happened to me with a tampon when I was 14, thought I was dying and had to figure it out myself with a mirror and willpower,”

“I actually had this same condition but 10 [times] worse and had to get surgery for it,” another commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Jill via TikTok direct message, but she did not immediately respond.

