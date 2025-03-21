‘I’m not joking’: Woman spots man with a sign asking for money by Arco gas station. Then she catches him walking out of an Audi

A woman swears she spotted a man begging for gas cash and then getting into an Audi.

In a viral video with over 369,900 views, TikToker Pynk Intent (@pynkintent) called out the stranger in front of her viewers.

“I need y’all to see this,” the woman began in the clip. “This dude just got out of this Audi.”

The camera then panned to capture a man standing at a distance. She alleged he had a sign folded up and was about to ask people for money.

“Y’all want me to go out there and ask him why he get out his car like that?” she asked viewers.

Alleged panhandler and his Audi

In a follow-up clip, the woman drove closer to the panhandler.

“He out here scamming,” she yelled in her car. “I’m about to call the police.”

According to The Free Speech Center, panhandling is an issue that has prompted legal debate. Generally, panhandling is protected under the First Amendment.

Still, there are rules that limit soliciting money on a state-by-state basis. These limits typically apply when begging can disrupt the purpose of a public space. For example, in New York City, there is a regulation that prohibits begging in the subway. There are also rules that limit panhandling at state fairs, on sidewalks outside of a post office, and within an airport terminal.

Viewers chime in

In the clip’s comments section, some urged the woman to confront the man about his behavior.

“We need a part two cause you need to go interview him and ask him how we have a Audi, but on the side of the road ask everybody else for money,” user Itzmemario commented.

However, she never directly confronted the alleged panhandler.

Nevertheless, viewers were outraged over the man’s alleged behavior.

“I live in Inglewood , have u see those 2 men who are always asking for gas same car same clothes every day all over Inglewood they’ve been posted on the eye in Inglewood Facebook page,” user Leslie wrote.

“I stopped giving people money,” user Nellie said.

Others urged the content creator to simply mind her own business.

“I wonder what would happen if we would just mind our OWN BUSINESS,” user Mz. Mimi commented.

The Daily Dot reached out to Pynk Intent via email for comment.

