‘We found someone else’s strat’: Applebee’s unlimited boneless wings customers discover hidden stash of wings in booth

A couple of months ago, it was McDonald’s Grimace shake taking over TikTok. Now, Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wings promotion has inspired an inordinate number of viral videos.

Add to the lineup a new clip from creator @rawl24 about finding all-you-can-eat meat in an unexpected place. The video has more than 14,000 views.

The video—geotagged to a Sacramento, California, location of the chain restaurant—shows the creator and a dining companion sitting in an Applebee’s booth.

They lift a promotional menu card for appetizers off the table to reveal a small mountain of boneless wings underneath, seemingly left behind by previous diners. As they film, one of the wings topples over, and there’s laughter around the table.

The creator captioned the TikTok, “we found someone elses strat.” Perhaps a customer tried to save some wings to take home but forgot to take the goods? The origin of the chicken pile is unclear, based on the video. But still, it’s funny to see what happens when the wings flow like water.

The Daily Dot reached out to @rawl24 via TikTok and Applebee’s via email.

As previously mentioned, Applebee’s All You Can Eat Boneless Wing promotion is all over TikTok. It gives diners what the title promises, plus unlimited classic fries, for $12.99. The chain offers a choice from six sauces—classic buffalo sauce, honey BBQ, sweet Asian chili, garlic parmesan, extra hot buffalo, or honey pepper.

The boilerplate on the restaurant’s website reads, “Dine-in only. No to-go orders.” According to Applebee’s, the promotion is available for a limited time at participating locations.

In one earlier viral video, a college student ate so many boneless wings at an Applebee’s that the manager asked them to stop. Another diner got the meat sweats trying to live up to the “all you can eat” premise.

Some Applebee’s workers have shown viewers how the restaurants deal with orders when they run out of boneless wings.

Speaking of strategy: A creator also went viral showing two diners bringing their own containers into the restaurant to furtively take their boneless wings home.