‘They ran us up with the spooky drinks’: Woman goes to Applebee’s for $1 Halloween drinks. It backfires

Having a good time does not always have to cost an arm and a leg, as long as everyone is on board for the right kind of ride.

Featured Video

After a six-year hiatus, Applebee’s has revived its $1 Zombie, a spooky rum-based cocktail, alongside the higher-priced $10 Dracula’s Juice Bucket and $5 Boo Lagoon Mucho.

One TikTok user says she was “run up” by the spooky drinks after she and some friends went down to their local Applebee’s for the $1 cocktails they saw other users posting about.

In the video that has garnered over 12,000 views, user @gurlyfac3 calls out the other TikTok users who hyped up Applebee’s $1 drinks.

Advertisement

“[You] be lying,” she says in the video. “They ran us up with the spooky drinks. It is not $1, do not go to Applebee’s.”

The Daily Dot has reached out to @gurlyfac3 via TikTok direct message as well as to Applebee’s via email regarding the video.

Does Applebee’s have $1 Halloween cocktails?

Yes, they do. The $1 Zombie, a rum-based cocktail last seen in 2018, was resurrected for the restaurant’s special spooky cocktail menu. However, it was announced with new $5 and $10 cocktails, which may have caused some confusion for the poster and other customers who are attempting to order the cocktails.

Advertisement

Some viewers highlighted that the $1 cocktails simply are not what the poster and her friends ended up ordering.

“I work at Applebees and yes actually…we have the 1$ drinks but you have to directly ask for them they are called the ONE DOLLAR ZOMBIES,” one commenter wrote.

“I bartend At Applebees in WA, we have the $1 zombies, the two spooky buckets, and the boo lagoon,” another said.

“They do have $1 drinks lol, yall didn’t get them,” a further user added.

Advertisement

Viewers weigh in

Other viewers were quick to point out that the menu showed the $10 price for the beverages the poster ordered, and might have warranted further investigation to determine what beverages were actually being offered for $1.

“Girl how you gonna trust someone random on tik tok instead of looking right at the menu with the prices on it,” one commenter wrote.

Advertisement

“Omfg,” another commented. “Girl your inconvenience was deserving. don’t listen to tik tok without second opinions. was they good atleast ?”

“The problem here is mfs just thinking TikTok is their bestie,” a further user argued. “Y’all didn’t Google before leaving the house? where the common sense go off to.”

In response to one commenter, @gurlyfac3 claimed they asked the server for the $1 Halloween beverages and were served the more expensive beverages.

Internet culture is chaotic—but we’ll break it down for you in one daily email. Sign up for the Daily Dot’s web_crawlr newsletter here. You’ll get the best (and worst) of the internet straight into your inbox.