‘If I’m spending 1,000+ on a phone I want my bag’: Former Apple Store worker exposes how these rules force them to deny you perks

People love hearing about what really happens behind the scenes at big-name companies—especially ones as secretive as Apple.

That’s exactly what one TikTok creator is offering.

Kaitlynd McQueen (@reddnea), who used to work at Apple and now posts tech content and unboxing videos, shared a clip that’s been viewed more than 7.6 million times.

In it, she goes over a set of unusual rules that Apple employees should reportedly follow.

“Weird rules for [Apple logo] employees,” McQueen wrote in the video’s text overlay.

‘Don’t offer a bag‘

First up? Bags.

“Technically, they don’t want you to offer a bag,” McQueen says. “You have to ask for a bag.”

She explains that if a customer asks for one but has a big purse or a backpack, employees are encouraged to suggest using that instead.

While there’s no official Apple documentation confirming this policy, it’s not uncommon for retail stores to adopt similar practices to promote sustainability by cutting down on store-provided bags.

‘Don’t wear your shirt outside of work‘

Next is the Apple-branded attire.

“You aren’t allowed to wear your Apple-branded attire out of the store,” she says.

She states her manager explained that it was for safety reasons, so employees wouldn’t be easily identified or targeted after work, but she doesn’t seem convinced.

Apple hasn’t publicly mentioned this supposed rule in its Guidelines for Using Apple Trademarks and Copyrights, Business Conduct Policy, or the Apple Identity Guidelines for certified individuals.

However, that doesn’t mean it isn’t true—if it is, it’s likely just an internal policy Apple hasn’t made public.

More ‘weird rules‘

She also says workers are expected to ask customers if they’re buying for work, and if so, connect them with Apple’s business team.

“We aren’t supposed to let customers leave without talking about work,” she explains.

According to McQueens, even the way employees interact with products is carefully structured.

“We aren’t supposed to hold any of the devices that customers are demoing,” she says. That means if you’re checking out an iPhone or MacBook, the employee is trained to hand it to you—not show it to you directly.

The reason, According to McQuuens, it’s about “mental ownership.” The more physically engaged a customer is, the more likely they are to buy something.

She’s previously talked about the idea of “mental ownership” and how Apple allegedly uses it. According to her, Apple encourages customers to interact with products directly so they form an emotional connection—something that, in theory, makes a purchase more likely.

Last on her list are small tech problems. Whether it’s cleaning a port, fixing volume issues, or checking why your ringer isn’t working—McQueens alleges employees are technically supposed to send you to the Genius Bar and have you book an appointment.

“That is also one thing that I didn’t 100% listen to,” she admits. Sometimes, if it was a quick fix—like someone’s phone “not ringing” when it’s on silent—she’d just help them out on the spot.

Viewers weren’t exactly impressed

In the comments, a lot of people rolled their eyes at the idea of Apple holding back on bags. Especially considering the price tag on their products.

“Trillion dollar company can’t afford 25 cent bags,” one person joked.

Another added, “If I’m spending $1,000+ on a phone I want my damn bag with the bitten apple on it.”

Some users were more put off by the psychology behind it all. “Everything is so manipulative,” one person wrote.

The Daily Dot has reached out to Apple via email and McQueen via Instagram for comment.

