‘When I ask people cash or card…’: Retail worker has a PSA for you if you use Apple Pay at stores and don’t want to look dumb

For many people, contactless payment methods, like Apple Pay, have become their preferred way to pay. A little over 50% of people reportedly go contactless when paying for their goods. Despite the rise in popularity of contactless payment methods, retail workers still often ask if you’re paying with “cash or card” at the register.

In a video with over 7,200 views, one retail worker shares a gripe he has with Apple Pay users—and it has to do with their answer to this very question.

“I hate it when I ask people ‘cash or card’ at my job,” TikTok user Chandler Vose (@chanchanchandler) says in his clip. “I swear they be getting, like, a little sensation when they say, ‘Apple Pay.’”

“That’s a [expletive] card, stupid,” the content creator says.

What do viewers say?

Some viewers disagreed about what Apple Pay is in the comments section.

“No cause it’s not,” one viewer remarked.

“Apple Pay is literally a card through your phone,” a second disagreed. “Idk why all these twerps in the comments are pretending it’s not.”

Others attempted to defend themselves.

“I think it’s just cause there are too many places that don’t have Apple Pay for no reason still,” one user wrote.

“But then I go to use Apple Pay without asking first at a place that doesn’t take it and the cashier looks at me like I just personally insulted their entire family bloodline,” a second remarked.

“I do this specifically because my Apple Pay took down chipotles system once and they told me to always specify that it’s Apple Pay before doing it,” a third shared.

Is it a card?

It is technically not a card. It’s a service that uses a digital card stored in your phone wallet, acting as a form of payment.

Why don’t some places accept this form of payment?

Although contactless payment is convenient, many places like Walmart still don’t accept it. That’s because stores need to have NFC (near-field communication)-enabled point-of-sale terminals so that Apple Pay can connect to them to process the payment. And setting up these terminals can be tricky and costly.

“Many businesses are hesitant to accept Apple Pay due to the cost associated with setting it up. There is also the difficulty of integrating it into their existing payment system. It can even be difficult for some businesses to stay up-to-date with all the changes that occur in the Apple Pay system. This leads them to avoid offering it as a payment option,” per Wise.

Always bring a physical form of payment whenever you go shopping or out to eat, and be careful not to rely on Apple Pay. This restaurant customer recently learned this lesson the hard way.

The Daily Dot reached out to Vose via Instagram direct message and TikTok comment.

